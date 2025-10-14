  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono reveals struggling with "body dysmorphia" 9 months into pregnancy with baby

Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono reveals struggling with "body dysmorphia" 9 months into pregnancy with baby

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:34 GMT
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@hallieaiono)

Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, opened up about her struggle with pregnancy on social media. On Monday, she posted a couple of pictures of her pregnancy journey.

Ad

She shared a snap when she was three months pregnant and another one when she was nine months pregnant, opening up about the changes. In her throwback snap, Aiono posed in a red bikini. She shared a mirror selfie, showing a glimpse of her baby bump.

"3 months pregnant, I really thought I had a huge bump," she wrote.
Puka Nacua&#039;s GF Hallie Aiono IG story /@hallieaiono
Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono IG story /@hallieaiono

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She then shared the nine-month pregnancy snap, a mirror selfie in a black outfit. She wore an oversized t-shirt, showing off her baby bump and paired it with matching pants. In the caption, she opened up about her pregnancy journey and the growth of the baby bump.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"9 months pregnant. Everyone telling me I look 'tiny' ......and that's on body dysmorphia," she wrote.
Puka Nacua&#039;s GF Hallie Aiono IG story /@hallieaiono
Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono IG story /@hallieaiono

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are expecting a baby boy, and the couple announced the big news back in May. However, months later in July, TMZ Sports reported that Aiona had filed in court to confirm that the NFL star is the father of the baby and also seeks joint custody of the baby along with “reasonable expenses” from the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.

Ad

Puka Nacua’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, hints at the baby’s name

Hallie Aiono hosted a baby shower for her friends and family members, offering a glimpse of it in an Instagram post earlier this month. She posted several pictures, and in the caption, she hinted at the name of the baby.

"Celebrated Baby K," she started her caption with, hinting that her baby’s name will likely start with the letter K.

Ad

She further said that her sisters had thrown the party in California.

"My sisters are THE BEST party throwers, I am so lucky they put yesterday together to shower us with so much love at CAFE BEBE. Sid and Tay have carried me and my son through this whole pregnancy and have showed up for me in my darkest, most vulnerable times consistently. My son is so lucky to have them as his aunties, and I can’t wait for him to experience their unconditional love forever," she added.
Ad

It was her second baby shower. Last month, Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend had a baby shower with her loved ones. She wore a white outfit in both ceremonies.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications