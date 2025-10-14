Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono reveals struggling with "body dysmorphia" 9 months into pregnancy with baby

Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, opened up about her struggle with pregnancy on social media. On Monday, she posted a couple of pictures of her pregnancy journey.She shared a snap when she was three months pregnant and another one when she was nine months pregnant, opening up about the changes. In her throwback snap, Aiono posed in a red bikini. She shared a mirror selfie, showing a glimpse of her baby bump.&quot;3 months pregnant, I really thought I had a huge bump,&quot; she wrote.Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono IG story /@hallieaionoShe then shared the nine-month pregnancy snap, a mirror selfie in a black outfit. She wore an oversized t-shirt, showing off her baby bump and paired it with matching pants. In the caption, she opened up about her pregnancy journey and the growth of the baby bump.&quot;9 months pregnant. Everyone telling me I look 'tiny' ......and that's on body dysmorphia,&quot; she wrote.Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono IG story /@hallieaionoPuka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are expecting a baby boy, and the couple announced the big news back in May. However, months later in July, TMZ Sports reported that Aiona had filed in court to confirm that the NFL star is the father of the baby and also seeks joint custody of the baby along with “reasonable expenses” from the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver.Puka Nacua’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, hints at the baby’s nameHallie Aiono hosted a baby shower for her friends and family members, offering a glimpse of it in an Instagram post earlier this month. She posted several pictures, and in the caption, she hinted at the name of the baby.&quot;Celebrated Baby K,&quot; she started her caption with, hinting that her baby’s name will likely start with the letter K.She further said that her sisters had thrown the party in California.&quot;My sisters are THE BEST party throwers, I am so lucky they put yesterday together to shower us with so much love at CAFE BEBE. Sid and Tay have carried me and my son through this whole pregnancy and have showed up for me in my darkest, most vulnerable times consistently. My son is so lucky to have them as his aunties, and I can’t wait for him to experience their unconditional love forever,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was her second baby shower. Last month, Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend had a baby shower with her loved ones. She wore a white outfit in both ceremonies.