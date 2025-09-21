  • home icon
  Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono takes shots at him, throws baby shower without Rams WR amid ongoing paternity confirmation case

Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono takes shots at him, throws baby shower without Rams WR amid ongoing paternity confirmation case

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 21, 2025
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua's GF Hallie Aiono takes shots at him, throws baby shower without Rams WR amid ongoing paternity confirmation case

Puka Nacua has seemingly become persona non grata to Hailie Aiono. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver's pregnant girlfriend posted on Instagram the celebrations from her baby shower without Nacua, while being accompanied by her family and best friends.

In her post, Aiono threw shade at Nacua, while captioning it "us two," referring to the baby boy and herself, while leaving out the Rams WR.

Both Aiono and Nacua have been engaged in a paternity case that has seen her request that the court confirm Rams WR as her son's father. The suit was filed on June 16, but TMZ learned of its existence only roughly half a month later.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aiono, who was nineteen weeks pregnant at the time the case was filed, is seeking joint legal custody, but also only visitation rights for Nacua, while she receives sole full physical custody. She also wants cash payment for related "reasonable expenses", in addition to legal fees.

Aiono also reflected on her baby shower without Nacua, penning an emotional message decribing her excitement for her son to be born and experience the love around him.

"Baby boy and I were showered with SO much love and support by my family and friends yesterday! I am so grateful to have my tribe behind me and boy. I know he feels so much love and happiness from each person who came to celebrate us. ...I can’t wait for my son to experience this love and support for the rest of his life. Thank you."
Ryan Clark criticized Hailie Aiono amidst paternity suit against Puka Nacua

Surprisingly enough, that development between Puka Nacua and Hailie Aiono managed to gain enough traction to be brought up by Ryan Clark on an episode of The Pivot Podcast in July. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety chastised the prospective mother for "doing the deed" before marriage:

"You had one job... to not have sex with somebody else—just for however long you had to do it. Whether you wanted to get a ring, whether you wanted to get a baby by Puka—all you had to do was wait. And you couldn’t wait."
youtube-cover
He then gave the one-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler this part-congratulatory, part-hopeful message:

"Congrats, man. I pray that’s not your baby. I hope you don’t have to deal with the decision-making that comes along with knowing someone you trusted did that to you, and now got you on front street."

Nacua has yet to truly address the suit so far.

