Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono sends 3-word message on 4th of July amid paternity petition against Rams WR

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, celebrated the Fourth of July over the weekend. In an Instagram Story, Hallie shared a short clip, which featured her baby bump before the camera moved to show the fireworks.

Ad

In the caption, she wrote:

"Boy's first fireworks."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Hallie enjoyed seeing the 4th of July fireworks, Puka celebrated playing football with kids in Levant, Maine.

Ad

Trending

Source: (Via Instagram/ @pukaizded)

Aiono's IG update came amid her ongoing paternity and custody petition against the Rams Wide Receiver. Hallie filed the legal petition on June 16, 2025, in Los Angeles County seeking to establish paternity of her unborn child.

Ad

The filing came just weeks after the couple’s gender reveal. Hallie is requesting a legal confirmation that Nacua is the father, full physical custody of the child once born, joint legal custody. It will allow the parents to make decisions on education and healthcare. Hallie is asking for visitation rights for Nacua and financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and legal fees.

Hallie and Puka had been together since 2021, dating back to his BYU days.

Ad

Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono didn't go to Rams minicamp

Hallie Aiono did not attend Rams minicamp in June 2025. It was held in Maui from June 16–18 at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. The Rams partnered with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority to promote tourism and community engagement.

For Nacua, who’s of Samoan, Hawaiian, and Portuguese descent, the trip was personal. He described the visit as “feeling like home,” sharing that fans greeted him with hugs and gratitude for representing the Polynesian community.

Ad

Nacua wore teammate Kyren Williams’ No. 23 jersey during practice, joking that fans might mistake him for the running back.

While Puka Nacua was in Maui for the Rams’ 2025 minicamp, his pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono stayed home and continued sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Puka said there would be no wedding bells until he’s hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. During an appearance on the "St. Brown Podcast" on March 11, the Rams wideout said,

Ad

“I don’t think I’ll be ready to get married anytime soon. I’m [trying to] win a Super Bowl.”

Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023, drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 5th round with the 177th pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.