  Puka Nacua's pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono sends 3-word message on 4th of July amid paternity petition against Rams WR

Puka Nacua’s pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono sends 3-word message on 4th of July amid paternity petition against Rams WR

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 06, 2025 00:32 GMT
Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono sends 3-word message on 4th of July amid paternity petition against Rams WR
Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono sends 3-word message on 4th of July amid paternity petition against Rams WR

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, celebrated the Fourth of July over the weekend. In an Instagram Story, Hallie shared a short clip, which featured her baby bump before the camera moved to show the fireworks.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Boy's first fireworks."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)

While Hallie enjoyed seeing the 4th of July fireworks, Puka celebrated playing football with kids in Levant, Maine.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @pukaizded)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @pukaizded)

Aiono's IG update came amid her ongoing paternity and custody petition against the Rams Wide Receiver. Hallie filed the legal petition on June 16, 2025, in Los Angeles County seeking to establish paternity of her unborn child.

The filing came just weeks after the couple’s gender reveal. Hallie is requesting a legal confirmation that Nacua is the father, full physical custody of the child once born, joint legal custody. It will allow the parents to make decisions on education and healthcare. Hallie is asking for visitation rights for Nacua and financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and legal fees.

Hallie and Puka had been together since 2021, dating back to his BYU days.

Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono didn't go to Rams minicamp

Hallie Aiono did not attend Rams minicamp in June 2025. It was held in Maui from June 16–18 at War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku. The Rams partnered with the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority to promote tourism and community engagement.

For Nacua, who’s of Samoan, Hawaiian, and Portuguese descent, the trip was personal. He described the visit as “feeling like home,” sharing that fans greeted him with hugs and gratitude for representing the Polynesian community.

Nacua wore teammate Kyren Williams’ No. 23 jersey during practice, joking that fans might mistake him for the running back.

While Puka Nacua was in Maui for the Rams’ 2025 minicamp, his pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono stayed home and continued sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Puka said there would be no wedding bells until he’s hoisting a Lombardi Trophy. During an appearance on the "St. Brown Podcast" on March 11, the Rams wideout said,

“I don’t think I’ll be ready to get married anytime soon. I’m [trying to] win a Super Bowl.”
Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023, drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 5th round with the 177th pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
