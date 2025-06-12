Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono shares major update on her first pregnancy

Last month, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, announced they were expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Aiono shared an update on her pregnancy as she gets closer to welcoming her baby boy.

She posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, cradling her baby bump and revealing she is 20 weeks pregnant.

"happy 20 weeks," Aiono captioned the story.

Hallie Aiono shared an update on the baby boy that she and Puka Nacua are expecting. (Photo via Hallie Aiono's Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Aiono shared a photo of herself lying by the pool, eating ice cream. She added that she couldn't believe she was halfway through her pregnancy.

Hallie Aiono shared a photo of her baby bump and shock that her pregnancy is half over. (Photo via Hallie Aiono's Instagram Story)

Hallie Aiono also added in another post that she was feeling more connected to her son as the pregnancy continued.

Puka Nacua's girlfriend Hallie Aiono called baby her 'why' in life

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, announced they were expecting their first child by sharing an Instagram post. Aiono shared photos from a pregnancy photo shoot as she held ultrasound photos.

She included a short video of the couple doing a private gender reveal, where the cake revealed they are expecting a son. In the heartfelt caption, Aiono shared her fears as a first-time parent.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid," Aiono captioned the post. "I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why.” I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy🩵."

Nacua and AIono began dating in 2021 while the wide receiver was playing college football at BYU.

