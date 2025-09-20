Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, is pregnant with a baby boy. On Saturday, she posted a photo from her baby shower, thrown by her close friends.In one picture, she wore a fitted light-blue dress, posing with her bump in front of gold stars and blue balloons.“Me on my socials,” Aiono captioned the story.In another photo, she was on a plane in a loose blue shirt, wearing glasses, showing the real-life side of pregnancy.“Me IRL” and “almost there.😂,” Aiono captioned.Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)Back in May, Hallie and Puka announced the pregnancy on Instagram, and shared a sweet gender reveal video. They looked happy together.&quot;You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid,&quot; Aiono captioned the post. &quot;I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn June, Hallie filed legal papers asking to confirm Puka is the baby’s father. She is asking for full custody, shared decision-making, visitation for Puka, and help with pregnancy and legal costs.The case is under California law and a DNA test might be needed after the baby arrives.Ryan Clark mocked Puka Nacua's ex-GF Hallie Aiono over paternity controversyOn July 12, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark did not hold back when talking about the drama between Puka Nacua and his pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono. On &quot;The Pivot Podcast,&quot; he said:“&quot;The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else—just for however long you had to do it. Whether you wanted to get a ring, whether you wanted to get a baby by Puka—all you had to do was wait. And you couldn’t wait.&quot; [19:14]He added that their relationship was all over NFL sites and looked picture-perfect, but now it’s messy.“I pray that’s not your baby,&quot; Clark said. &quot;I hope you don’t have to deal with the decision-making that comes along with knowing someone you trusted did that to you.”So far, Puka Nacua has not made any public comments about Hallie Aiono’s pregnancy or the paternity case so far. No statements, no interviews and no posts.Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023 after being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.