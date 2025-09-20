  • home icon
  • Puka Nacua's pregnant ex-GF Hallie Aiono serves reality check as she nears due date amid Rams WR's paternity controversy

Puka Nacua's pregnant ex-GF Hallie Aiono serves reality check as she nears due date amid Rams WR's paternity controversy

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 20, 2025 20:08 GMT
Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua's pregnant GF Hallie Aiono serves reality check as she nears due date amid Rams WR's paternity controversy (Credits: Getty and @hallieaiono IG)

Puka Nacua’s ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, is pregnant with a baby boy. On Saturday, she posted a photo from her baby shower, thrown by her close friends.

In one picture, she wore a fitted light-blue dress, posing with her bump in front of gold stars and blue balloons.

“Me on my socials,” Aiono captioned the story.

In another photo, she was on a plane in a loose blue shirt, wearing glasses, showing the real-life side of pregnancy.

“Me IRL” and “almost there.😂,” Aiono captioned.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @hallieaiono)

Back in May, Hallie and Puka announced the pregnancy on Instagram, and shared a sweet gender reveal video. They looked happy together.

"You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid," Aiono captioned the post. "I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of “why’s” in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my “why”. I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy."
In June, Hallie filed legal papers asking to confirm Puka is the baby’s father. She is asking for full custody, shared decision-making, visitation for Puka, and help with pregnancy and legal costs.

The case is under California law and a DNA test might be needed after the baby arrives.

Ryan Clark mocked Puka Nacua's ex-GF Hallie Aiono over paternity controversy

On July 12, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark did not hold back when talking about the drama between Puka Nacua and his pregnant girlfriend Hallie Aiono. On "The Pivot Podcast," he said:

"The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else—just for however long you had to do it. Whether you wanted to get a ring, whether you wanted to get a baby by Puka—all you had to do was wait. And you couldn’t wait." [19:14]

He added that their relationship was all over NFL sites and looked picture-perfect, but now it’s messy.

“I pray that’s not your baby," Clark said. "I hope you don’t have to deal with the decision-making that comes along with knowing someone you trusted did that to you.”

So far, Puka Nacua has not made any public comments about Hallie Aiono’s pregnancy or the paternity case so far. No statements, no interviews and no posts.

Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023 after being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

