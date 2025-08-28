Puka Nacua shares honest verdict as Rams drop bold ‘Midnight Mode’ Rivalries uniform with Nike ahead of Week 1 vs. Texans

Puka Nacua hyped up the LA Rams' new uniforms ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The NFC West franchise enters the campaign with renewed expectations after a busy offseason.

Coming off a divisional round elimination at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, Sean McVay and Co. will face the season with new faces and new threads. On Thursday, the team revealed its new uniform, "Midnight Mode," an alternate look for the NFL's new Rivalries program.

"The uniform draws inspiration from the sleek, modern design of SoFi Stadium, representing the energy of the Rams' House at night, and reflecting the team's deep connection to Los Angeles, the city where so many work in the dark to earn the spotlight," they announced on the official website.

Third-year wide receiver Puka Nacua was among those who reacted to the new uniform. He took to his Instagram story to share a short message to hype up the kit.

"@rams so fresh and so clean," he captioned the post.

Credit: IG/pukaizded

The LA Rams will debut the uniform on Sunday, Nov. 16, against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Puka Nacua is coming off a low sophomore season, where he recorded 79 receptions for 990 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He was limited to 11 games due to injuries, while the Rams had to wait until the end of the season to secure a playoff berth.

After parting ways with Cooper Kupp and landing Davante Adams, the Los Angeles squad looks like a fun team to watch on paper.

Puka Nacua gets honest on playing with Davante Adams

After a tumultuous 2024 campaign with the New York Jets, Davante Adams signed with the Rams to replace Cooper Kupp as the team's WR2. Puka Nacua talked about his tandem with the veteran wide receiver, praising Adams' energy.

"Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility has been fantastic," Nacua said on NFL Network. "The ability to learn the game from another all-time great has been, I feel like I’m stealing. I’m like a kid in the candy store. I’ve had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good, I can’t complain too much. It’s gonna be fun."

While Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, having two talented wide receivers can help him extend his career a couple of years.

