"Punched his way out of Tampa": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets cut by Buccaneers hours after fighting and getting ejected in preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Shilo Sanders on Sunday. The safety will not be part of Tampa Bay's 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season.Soon after the Buccaneers announced they cut Sanders, fans had some wild reactions.&quot;Punched his way out of Tampa,&quot; one tweeted.BET99 Sportsbook @BET99SportsbookLINK@NFL @TomPelissero Punched his way out of Tampa&quot;Never a doubt,&quot; another added.&quot;Well. Ig it’s time to start a podcast,&quot; a third commented.Many others continued to mock Sanders since he was cut by the Buccaneers only a day after taking a swing at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in their preseason finale.&quot;Did he punch back?&quot; one wrote.&quot;Damn over 1 punch,&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;He didn’t wave back my sources tell me,&quot; another added.Sanders was ejected in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's 23-19 defeat to the Bills after an altercation with Davidson. It was the safety's last action for the Buccaneers.After the game, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said that he wasn't pleased with Sanders' actions.&quot;You can't throw punches in this league -- that's inexcusable,&quot; Bowles said. &quot;They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that.&quot;Sanders was also flagged for a defensive pass interference call in the first quarter against the Bills.Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agentNFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders - Source: ImagnThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent this year. The safety had signed a three-year, $2,966,572 contract with the franchise, which included a $1,572 signing bonus.Sanders played six years of college football before entering this year's NFL draft. He began his collegiate career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State in 2021. Sanders played the final two years of college football at Colorado.Notably, Sanders spent the final four years of his collegiate career being coached by his father, Deion, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.It remains to be seen if Shilo can find another team before the regular season after being waived by the Buccaneers.