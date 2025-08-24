  • home icon
  • NFL
  "Punched his way out of Tampa": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets cut by Buccaneers hours after fighting and getting ejected in preseason game

"Punched his way out of Tampa": NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets cut by Buccaneers hours after fighting and getting ejected in preseason game

By Arnold
Modified Aug 24, 2025 16:32 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL Preseason 2025
NFL fans react as Shilo Sanders gets cut by Buccaneers hours after fighting and getting ejected in preseason game - Source: Getty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived Shilo Sanders on Sunday. The safety will not be part of Tampa Bay's 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season.

Soon after the Buccaneers announced they cut Sanders, fans had some wild reactions.

"Punched his way out of Tampa," one tweeted.

"Never a doubt," another added.
"Well. Ig it’s time to start a podcast," a third commented.

Many others continued to mock Sanders since he was cut by the Buccaneers only a day after taking a swing at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in their preseason finale.

"Did he punch back?" one wrote.
"Damn over 1 punch," a user tweeted.
"He didn’t wave back my sources tell me," another added.
Sanders was ejected in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's 23-19 defeat to the Bills after an altercation with Davidson. It was the safety's last action for the Buccaneers.

After the game, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said that he wasn't pleased with Sanders' actions.

"You can't throw punches in this league -- that's inexcusable," Bowles said. "They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."
Sanders was also flagged for a defensive pass interference call in the first quarter against the Bills.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent

NFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders
NFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent this year. The safety had signed a three-year, $2,966,572 contract with the franchise, which included a $1,572 signing bonus.

Sanders played six years of college football before entering this year's NFL draft. He began his collegiate career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State in 2021. Sanders played the final two years of college football at Colorado.

Notably, Sanders spent the final four years of his collegiate career being coached by his father, Deion, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

It remains to be seen if Shilo can find another team before the regular season after being waived by the Buccaneers.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

