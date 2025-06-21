"Put them in jail" - NFL fans react as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski break Lombardi Trophy at Fanatics Fest 2025

NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had fans and photographers dismayed on Friday. An unexpected trophy toss turned into an unexpected moment at Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York on Friday.

During a playful exchange backstage at Javits Center, Brady hurled a Lombardi Trophy toward his longtime tight end, only for the award to split in two as Gronkowski grabbed it midair.

A crowd of media and staff witnessed the incident as cameras snapped the exact moment the base of the trophy hit the ground. Gronk clutched the upper half, while Brady sprinted forward, yelling, “You broke it!” Gronkowski responded that the quarterback threw too hard.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin posted the clip on Instagram. Tom Brady jabbed at Gronkowski, saying he's "washed up."

NFL fans were weighing in on X.

"Put them in jail," one fan said.

Adam B (wa2k99) @wa2k_1999 LINK Put them in jail

"They got six more, it's fine," another fan said.

"I have a feeling that's not the real Lombardi," one fan said.

More fans reacted to the news:

"Teams are given spares for public showing. No big deal," another fan said.

"Cheapest trophy in all of sports," one fan said.

Drafted by New England in 2010, Gronkowski emerged as Tom Brady’s go-to red zone threat, culminating in four shared Super Bowl wins across two franchises. Their on-field magic peaked in the early 2010s, with Gronk’s record-setting 2011 season standing as a career highlight.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl jerseys nearly missed the Fanatics Fest display after a location mix-up

The shattered trophy wasn’t the only Tom Brady-related mishap at Fanatics Fest. Just hours before opening day, his prized collection of Super Bowl jerseys nearly missed the event altogether after a logistical mix-up.

According to Rubin, the jerseys, including Brady’s famously stolen and recovered Super Bowl LI uniform, were sitting untouched in a Miami safe after the quarterback forgot to send them over. A private jet was dispatched to retrieve the gear in time for opening day, preserving the showcase centerpiece at the event’s “Museum of Greatness.”

Spanning over 10,000 square feet and guarded like Fort Knox, the exhibit includes roughly $250 million worth of rare memorabilia. From LeBron James’ rookie sneakers to Logan Paul’s $5 million Pokemon card, the display is a collector’s fantasy.

