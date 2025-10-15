"Put this sh*t in the f*cking past": Travis Kelce gets honest about his talk with Rashee Rice after WR got served 6-game ban

Travis Kelce expressed his sentiments about Rashee Rice as the wideout prepares to return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm just happy to get my guy back out there," Kelce said on Wednesday (26:52), via the "New Heights" podcast. "Man, he could put this sh*t in the f*cking past."

"When all this happened, I gave him a shout and let him know. Don't let the world drag you through and make you feel like you're any less of that, and he's one of my favorite people that and one of my favorite teammates I've ever had in the building."

Rice’s suspension covered the first six weeks of the season under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. The penalty stemmed from a 2024 multi-car crash in Dallas that injured several people. He pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges in July, receiving five years probation and 30 days in jail served intermittently.

Rashee Rice’s return comes at a key moment for the 3-3 Chiefs

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Kansas City’s offense has lacked its full complement of receivers through six games. The team is 3-3 after a 30-17 win over Detroit last Sunday, powered mostly by Patrick Mahomes’ playmaking as others recovered from injuries.

Xavier Worthy missed two games following a Week 1 shoulder collision with Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, Marquise Brown’s 2024 campaign was cut short in the preseason by the same injury. Rashee Rice, Brown and Worthy have yet to play together in a regular-season game.

Rice is eligible to return on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Rice stayed active while suspended and should integrate quickly.

"I know he's been working like crazy, the rule states that we can't work with him," Reid told reporters. "He has been working out hard, and I think it's just a matter of getting him back in the swing."

Rice also shared a short hype video on social media on Tuesday, signaling his readiness.

