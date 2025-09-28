"Put Shedeur Sanders in": Calls mount as Joe Flacco throws an INT for forth straight week”

Joe Flacco’s struggles continued Sunday in Detroit when Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted the veteran quarterback in the first quarter. This marks the fourth straight game with a turnover.

The pass was picked off on third down with Cleveland already trailing 7-0. Joseph jumped the route and secured the ball along the sideline, shifting momentum in favor of Detroit.

Fans reacted to the interception in X.

"Put Sanders in," one fan said.

Chuck @Chuck_SBX @NFL_DovKleiman put Sanders in...

"He could throw 15 interceptions, run into the end zone for the Lions and they still wouldn't put Shedeur in. I hate the Browns I hope they lose," another fan said.

"Thank God I’m not a brown fan," a fan said.

More fans reacted.

"Call the hotline … this needs investigated," another fan said.

Joe Flacco has been among the league’s least efficient quarterbacks this season, with turnovers and low-scoring outputs defining Cleveland’s first month. His Week 3 performance against Green Bay produced just 142 passing yards and no touchdowns. An outing in Baltimore two weeks earlier featured multiple giveaways that swung the game.

Coach Stefanski stands by Joe Flacco despite offensive woes

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Coach Kevin Stefanski remains committed to Joe Flacco despite growing public pressure. After the loss to Baltimore, he stressed the issues were team-wide rather than quarterback-specific, and he reaffirmed last week that Flacco would continue to start.

“I don’t think we did good enough. I think that collectively as a team, we as an offense, we as the coaching staff, all of us didn’t do a good enough job,” he said.

Cleveland’s broader struggles on offense have only intensified the scrutiny. The team has rarely reached 20 points in recent seasons. An injury to tackle Dawand Jones has exposed protection problems that Flacco’s lack of mobility makes harder to overcome.

Detroit, meanwhile, entered Sunday with one of the NFL’s top defenses and capitalized quickly on Cleveland’s mistakes.

Flacco spread completions to Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman and Quinshon Judkins but failed to find the end zone in the first quarter. He also had two rushing attempts that went nowhere.

Shedeur Sanders and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel remain on the bench, though Gabriel did appear briefly earlier this season.

