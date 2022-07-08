"Cleveland’s new LeBron James" - Baker Mayfield had massive expectations on his shoulders to bring the Lombardi to Ohio

Baker Mayfield arrived with high expectations to the Cleveland Browns. Selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the city of Cleveland looked to him to change their fortunes. He was successful in many ways, though he didn't bring the Lombardi trophy to Ohio. Before he arrived, Cleveland were 1-31 across two seasons and Mayfield was integral in stopping the rot.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, he was seen as the city’s next big superstar. Lloyd even told his superiors to treat him like former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James:

“He arrived in Cleveland right about the time LeBron James was leaving. I told my bosses at The Athletic early into Mayfield’s rookie year that he was going to be Cleveland’s new LeBron and we needed to treat him as such.”

Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd There wasn’t one moment that broke the relationship between Baker and the Browns. The only thing that remains clear is by the end, neither side trusted the other. theathletic.com/3406182/2022/0… There wasn’t one moment that broke the relationship between Baker and the Browns. The only thing that remains clear is by the end, neither side trusted the other. theathletic.com/3406182/2022/0…

Lloyd noted that the continuous shortcomings of the quarterback in clutch moments led the Browns to make a change under center. That they felt they had to in order to keep up with other teams in the AFC:

“Yet his constant failures in fourth quarters and tight moments, dating back to his rookie year, made it evident the Browns needed to get better at the most important position to compete with the arms race of AFC quarterbacks."

He continued:

"Mayfield always thought he was better than he was and it repeatedly got him into trouble with terrible footwork and ill-advised throws at inopportune times.”

Lloyd added:

“There were plenty of errors to point out. In a league built for close finishes, Mayfield had a passer rating of 17.8 in the final four minutes of games last season when the Browns trailed by one possession or less."

He concluded by saying:

"For those insisting it was the shoulder injury hindering him, Mayfield’s career passer rating was 51.1 under the same parameters — 59th in the NFL. His 19 career interceptions in fourth quarters are the second-most in the league since 2018.”

Baker Mayfield traded by the Browns to the Carolina Panthers

New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

After four seasons with the Browns, Baker Mayfield is now with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers gave up just one conditional draft pick in 2024 for the 26-year-old. The quarterback will have to compete with Sam Darnold for the starting job. Interestingly, Darnold was the third overall pick in that 2018 draft.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. https://t.co/xuTLqosmZm

Baker Mayfield left the Browns fourth on the franchise’s all-time list for passing yards (14,125 yards) and fifth for passing touchdowns (92). He is expected to start for the Panthers in the 2022 season and brings some much-needed optimism and energy to Charlotte.

Even better for the neutral is that the Panthers host the Browns in the first week of the 2022 NFL season. This will be a must-watch game and is anticipated by fans across the world. With only two months until the season kicks off, we don't have long to wait.

