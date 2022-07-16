Baker Mayfield appears to have landed yet another new sponsorship deal following trade to Panthers

Baker Mayfield is a marketable player, as shown by his previous Progressive Insurance commercials. However, after stating that there will no longer be any “At Home” Progressive commercials, it looks as though he’s landed another gig.

The quarterback is now a member of the Carolina Panthers after recently being traded by the Cleveland Browns. During his introductory press conference with the Panthers, he mentioned the Carolina-based restaurant chain Bojangles. When asked about his favorite Southern food, Bojangles came up, saying:

“I’m looking forward to having my first meal at Bojangles. I haven’t had that yet, but I’ve been told I need to do that as soon as possible. So, I’ll probably wait a little bit. It’s not exactly on the training camp diet, but I’m looking forward to it.”

In turn, the restaurant chain said they’re ready for the new Panthers quarterback:

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this. After all, it wouldn't be the first time Baker Mayfield has been in an advert.

Baker Mayfield's NFL past and future

Oklahoma Spring Game

Baker Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Browns after the team drafted him number one overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He finished second in the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2016 season.

He threw for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It was the eighth-most passing yards and second-most touchdowns thrown by a quarterback in his rookie season in NFL history.

He led the Browns to the playoffs in the 2020 season for the first time since the 2002 season, making it to the Divisional Round. Cleveland lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in that Divisional Round matchup.

Last season, Baker Mayfield started 14 games for Cleveland, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He missed the Browns’ season finale in 2021 as he had surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He suffered the injury earlier that season and played much of the season through the pain. In total, he started 59 games for the Browns.

Baker Mayfield will not be handed the starting job as such, he’ll have to earn it. He is competing with the third overall pick in that same 2018 draft, Sam Darnold. Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season and, like Mayfield, suffered a shoulder injury. Darnold cracked his shoulder scapula.

We’ll see if the former Oklahoma Sooners star can win the starting job. He will be determined to start the season as, by chance, in Week 1 Carolina host the Browns. It's an unmissable matchup and an incredible way to kick off the 2022 season.

