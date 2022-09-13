Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in line to return in 4-6 weeks after successful thumb surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand in their opening week 19 - 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The quarterback's injury occurred when he hit his hand on the helmet of Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett in the fourth quarter.

Prescott quickly left the game for examination and did not return. The Cowboys quarterback threw for 134 yards and an interception prior to his exit.

Prescott at first thought he jammed his finger when he recognized he could not grip the ball. He went to the sidelines to ask the team's training staff to pull his thumb back into place. However, the training staff quickly led the quarterback to the locker room for X-rays. As he headed back to the locker room, fans booed and threw trash at the quarterback.

When will Dak Prescott return from injury?

Dak Prescott - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the quarterback was initially set to miss 6-8 weeks due to his injury. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that the Dallas quarterback had successful surgery on thumb:

"Surgery is complete on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s right thumb fracture, person familiar with procedure said. Fixation went as hoped. Generally takes two weeks for wound to heal. Therapy follows. Prescott plans to remain close to team, attending meetings and supporting Cooper Rush."

After surgery, there's a chance that the quarterback could be back under center for the Cowboys in four to six weeks. For a team with playoff aspirations, it's a big deal. In the meantime, one name has come to the forefront to replace him: former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The question for Jones, though, is do you stick with backup Cooper Rush, explore the idea of Kaepernick, or trade for a quarterback. We'll see how his injury impacts Dallas in the coming weeks and what they elect to do under center.

