Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB provides crucial update on nagging ankle injury

Dak Prescott gave an update on his ankle injury that’s been bothering him since last offseason, so other aspects of the QB’s preparation for the 2022 season were secondary in terms of priority for the duration of the spring.

His ankle is no longer a major concern, however, and the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller stated that it has led to a “completely different” feeling as he works at the Cowboys' facility this offseason.

He said he’s “pumped up” about how his leg is feeling and that his surgically repaired left shoulder is also doing great, which has permitted him to widen his focal point as he gets ready for next season.

The two-time Pro Bowl QB spoke to ESPN, saying:

“I’m not rehabbing one thing. I’m working on my whole body. From my foot speed, it’s not just putting this down. Now it’s ‘Can I get this thing faster than they’ve ever been?’ It’s about improving on the person and player I was before the injury now and being the best player, I can be for this organization.”

Prescott was dealing with both right shoulder and calf injuries since coming back last year. The most ideal situation for Dallas this season would be if the QB’s great health this offseason lasts all the way through their final game of the 2022 season.

He suffered a season-ending injury to his ankle in Week Five of the 2020 season versus the New York Giants and was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder when he left training camp practice in July 2021.

The QB also suffered a right calf strain during Week Six of the 2021 season win over the New England Patriots.

Dak Prescott and his time with the Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Since being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he’s started 85 games under center. He’s thrown for 22,083 yards and 143 touchdowns in his career, including throwing for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

The Cowboys QB finished seventh in passing yards and tied for fourth in touchdown passes that season.

Prescott will enter his seventh season with the Cowboys in 2022 as their starting QB as he looks to lead them to a Super Bowl.

