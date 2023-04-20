“Best player in the draft?” – Seahawks star Quandre Diggs already sold on top 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks will get all of the joy of using a high draft pick with none of the pain usually required to get it. Thanks to Russell Wilson, the franchise will have a chance to get a top-five prospect by default. Taking to Twitter, Seahawks star Quandre Diggs hinted who he would love to see the team get.

Nino @qdiggs6 Best player in the draft? Bijan Robinson. Best player in the draft? Bijan Robinson.

"Best player in the draft? Bijan Robinson."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He didn't mince words or explain why, but it is now clear who's at the top of his draft board. Of course, with the Seahawks potentially on the bubble for getting a quarterback, many would be surprised if the team went in this direction.

Who will the Seattle Seahawks take on April 27th?

Additionally, since they are coming off a season in which their rookie running back rushed for more than 1000 yards, spending their best pick on the running back would come as a surprise.

That said, most expect the running back to be available at fifth overall, so the Seahawks are expected to at least have the opportunity presented to them.

Who are fans expecting to be drafted early in 2023 NFL Draft?

Roger Goodell at 2022 Draft - Round 1

As per usual, quarterbacks are expected to be picked early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Most mock drafts have CJ Stroud and Bryce Young getting selected in the top two picks. The Cardinals' pick at third overall is a bit of a mystery, but the Colts are expected to take a quarterback by many, assuming Arizona doesn't trade down.

Meaning, the Seahawks could have Anthony Richardson fall to them, who most analysts have identified as the best fit for Pete Carroll. Otherwise, defensive tackle Jalen Carter has also been predicted to slot in for the team. On April 27, the speculation will end and things will be nailed down in earnest.

Who will the Seahawks select with the fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Let us know with your comments.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes