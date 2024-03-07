Quandre Diggs had nothing but love for the Seattle Seahawks when he learned about his release. The NFC West team is cleaning house at safety after he and Jamal Adams won’t be with Seattle once the 2024 league year starts.

However, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive back was furious upon learning that the Denver Broncos will part ways with fellow veteran Justin Simmons.

While quoting NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport’s tweet about Simmons’ departure, Quandre Diggs commented:

“This sh*t crazy! No loyalty for anything or anybody in this league! Dude has been All Pro and Pro Bowler consistently and a staple of Denver!! What’s really going on with this exodus on safeties??.”

With the Broncos dealing with a salary cap deficit based on the established $255.4 million ceiling, Quandre Diggs’ fellow safety was one of the casualties.

It’s not that Simmons’ production declined. Instead, they had to shed money off their books, mainly because of the corresponding dead cap for Russell Wilson’s release. If they retained him, he would count $18.25 million against the salary cap.

But after cutting him, the Broncos saved $14.5 million in cap space despite his $3.75 million dead money.

The Broncos selected Simmons in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In eight seasons with Denver, the former Boston College standout became a four-time Second Team All-Pro member, including three straight from 2021 to 2023.

In his final year with the Broncos, Simmons had 70 tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a sack. The year before, he was the co-interceptions leader with Minkah Fitzpatrick, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Tariq Woolen.

Aside from helping the AFC West franchise on the football field, Simmons is also helping the community through his eponymous foundation, which supports youth education and sports.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions selected Quandre Diggs in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In October 2019, the Lions traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Safeties like Quandre Diggs are getting released or tagged

Aside from Justin Simmons, Jamal Adams, and Quandre Diggs, the Philadelphia Eagles released Kevin Byard on March 1. Meanwhile, Kyle Dugger received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the New England Patriots.

Despite his 2023 All-Pro inclusion, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated Antoine Winfield Jr. with the tag. Dugger and Winfield can accept the offer for a one-year guaranteed salary of $17.123 million. But if Dugger and Winfield sign elsewhere, their previous team will receive two first-round picks as compensation.