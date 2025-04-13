Wide receiver Quaydarius Davis and his ex-girlfriend, Ja’Yunna Monae, grabbed headlines on Sunday. Ja’Yunna alleged that Davis attacked her, and the whole incident was caught on camera. She shared online that several neighbors had security cameras that recorded everything. In the video, Davis is allegedly seen choking her until she passed out and then dragging her body away.

"I’m ok , my downstairs neighbors gots cameras , my upstairs neighbors got cameras pointed directly towards my door," she wrote. "Everything is captured… I called the police ,my neighbors called the police. I will be pressing charges , and NO I AM NOT GOING BACK ."

She also explained that she ended the relationship because she noticed several warning signs. After the attack, she went to the hospital, where doctors told her that her neck was bruised but there was no serious damage to her blood vessels.

“My neck is very sore,” she added in a separate thread.

Still, Ja’Yunna is thankful she made it out alive.

“THANK GOD I’M ALIVE!!! I’M SO GRATEFUL!!” she posted.

Ja’Yunna Monae is a social media influencer, model, and reality TV personality based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Talking about the alleged assault involving Miss Monae, Rain Drops Media shared the full video on their X account.

Quaydarius Davis has not released any comments yet. However, he was arrested on Saturday for reportedly abusing ex-GF Ja’Yunna Monae.

Who is Quaydarius Davis?

Quaydarius Davis is a college football player from Dallas, Texas.

In 2024, he played as a wide receiver for the Southern University Jaguars. However, he was dismissed from the team in October 2024 due to violations of team rules.

Davis started playing college football at Jackson State University in 2022. Next, he moved to Texas Southern in 2023 and then joined Southern University.

