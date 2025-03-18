"Quinn Ewers to the Cowboys would be absolute cinema" - Ex-NFL QB delivers verdict on Dallas looking to draft Dak Prescott's backup

Quinn Ewers in the same quarterback room as Dak Prescott is not as absurd as it sounds. As the Dallas Cowboys evaluate the quarterback position, the possibility of Jerry Jones' team drafting a passer during the 2025 NFL draft is real.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on Monday that Dallas might try to find themselves a new backup for Prescott, with Cooper Rush signing a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

"As soon as Cooper Rush went to the Baltimore Ravens, once the Cowboys let him move on, it becomes really interesting. Obviously, Dak Prescott is the starter, he's in a huge deal for several years, but this to me says [that] the Cowboys are going quarterback in this draft," he said. "And I wonder how high they're gonna go. What if it's someone, like, Quinn Ewers in the second round? A quarterback who's really talented, who they know well, who might not have to play for a couple of years, but in three years, might ended up being someone who's surely talented enough to be the starter."

Ewers' name being mentioned is interesting. The former five-star recruit had a mixed college football career in Texas, playing close to the home of the Dallas Cowboys. His stock in the 2025 draft projects him to be selected on the second day.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, currently an analyst at Fox Sports, believes that Ewers' move would be a must-watch.

"Quinn Ewers to the Cowboys would be absolute cinema," he wrote on X.

The plan would be close to what the Green Bay Packers did with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love during this century, keeping them on the roster for many years as a backup. In Ewers' case, he would have to wait at least three years due to Dak Prescott's mega contract.

What are the Dallas Cowboys picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Due to their 7-10 record in 2024, these are the current Cowboys picks:

Round 1: #12

Round 2: #44

Round 3: #76

Round 5: #149, #170, #171, #174

Round 6: #188, #211

Round 7: #247

The 4th-round pick, #114 overall, was traded to the Carolina Panthers for WR Jonathan Mingo midway through the 2024 season.

How much is Dak Prescott earning from the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott currently holds the distinction of the highest-paid player in the NFL. The veteran quarterback signed a four-year, $240 million extension in September 2024; his $60 million average is the highest in the league.

Due to the nature of his contract, Prescott has the following cap hits in the next seasons (according to Spotrac):

2025: $52.9 million

2026: $76.5 million

2027: $70.8 million

2028: $80.8 million

However, if Prescott does not keep the same level until the end of the deal, the Cowboys have an easy route to let go of his cap hit, with approximately $34.9 million in dead cap, paving the way for Ewers to become the starter.

