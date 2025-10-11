Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyn Barnes takes a subtle dig at Arch Manning as Texas QB faces pressure before Oklahoma clash

As the Texas Longhorns prepare for their matchup against No. 6-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, starting quarterback Arch Manning is feeling the strain, as he’s had an inconsistent start. He’s completed 60% of his passes for 1,151 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also been sacked nine times and has had trouble with accuracy and decision-making when under duress.

Some are now comparing Manning to former Texas QB Quinn Ewers, now with the Miami Dolphins, who took the Longhorns to a conference title and two College Football Playoff appearances.

On Saturday, Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, posted a photo of two badges pinned to her shoulder, one of which read:

“I miss Quinn Ewers too.”

Madelyn Barnes IG story

Barnes, who’s from Texas, now attends the University of Oklahoma. Her and Ewers’ relationship became public in early 2023.

Steve Sarkisian on the difference between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

The Red River Rivalry is a must-win game for Texas, as losing to Oklahoma would likely end their chance to make the playoffs. Arch Manning, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and the team are under immense pressure.

Arch Manning. Syndication: Gainesville Sun - Source: Imagn

Texas did not have much time for rest and repair after losing to Florida. According to Sarkisian on Thursday:

“I definitely sense a level of frustration in the fact that we just haven’t put it all together yet and everybody wants to put it all together. ... You can feel that sense of urgency. You can feel that level of intensity in practice.”

Talking about the the trait that sets Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers apart, Sarkisian said:

"Well, I think it all depends on what you’re trying to do offensively. Arch is a guy who can push the ball down the field, and especially early in the season, we’re trying to play to his strengths and do some things he does well. That sometimes requires holding the ball for an extra half-second or so, which stresses the protection a bit.

“With Quinn, he was an elite RPO guy, and everyone used to criticize him for throwing so many balls at or behind the line of scrimmage. What you try to do is find balance, the deep ball, the intermediate ball, and the short ball. Certain games or times in the season, you lean into one more than the other.”

Meanwhile, Sarkisian also added that the offensive line practiced well this week. He noted that they were playing fast, confident and physical.

