Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn sends 3-word message as Dolphins QB bids adieu to Texas in emotional IG post

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyn, reacted to her boyfriend’s farewell post to Texas. The 21-year-old QB became the seventh-round, 231st pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He was selected by the Miami Dolphins.

With Quinn Ewers gearing up to make his NFL debut, he shared an emotional farewell post on his Instagram account.

On Monday, he posted a few pictures on his Instagram account along with the caption:

"Dream come true. Excited to get to work down in Miami!"

His girlfriend, Madelyn, reacted to the post with a three-word comment. She wrote:

"Proud of you!"

Madelyn sends message as Dolphins QB bids adieu to Texas in emotional IG post/@quinn_ewers

Madelyn also shared a post on her Instagram handle with a long message on Ewers' draft selection.

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!!🐬🧡 Miami ain’t ready👏🏻😎💃🏻"

In his college football career, Quinn Ewers spent time playing for two different teams. In 2021, he played for Ohio State, then transferred to Texas, where he spent three seasons.

The quarterback joined the Longhorns in 2022 and threw for 2,177 yards in passing. In 2023, he recorded a college-best 3,479 passing yards. In 2024, he added 3,472 yards, finishing his college career with a total of 9,128 passing yards.

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend congratulates Riley Leonard as Colts pick the QB in Round 6

Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard also made it to the NFL. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round, as the 189th overall pick.

Leonard’s girlfriend, Molly Walding, cheered for him on his selection and shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram account along with the caption:

"Newest @colts fan!!!!!!!!💙🤍"

Quinn’s girlfriend reacted to the post and congratulated Leonard on his selection. She wrote:

"This is awesome!!💙Congrats!🥳."

Riley Leonard also spent his college career playing for two different teams. He started his journey with Duke. In 2024, he played for Notre Dame and recorded 2,861 yards in passing.

