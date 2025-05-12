Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady celebrated Mother's Day by sharing an adorable picture with her mom. Mady is active on social media and often shares about her professional and personal life on Instagram, where she has around 12.2K followers.

Mady posted a picture posing with her mother, Jennifer Guzik-Barnes, on Instagram on Sunday. She also penned a heartfelt message to accompany the picture. She wore a beautiful white dress while her mother donned a red dress. They both twinned, wearing goggles.

Mady styled her dress with long knee-brown boots and a sling bag on the side.

"Happy Mother's Day!! Love you so much and forever thankful for you!" she captioned the post.

Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn sends special Mother's Day message for her mom Jennifer Guzik Barnes/@madelynebarnes

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend also previously posted pictures with her family on social media. On April 14, 2024, she shared glimpses of her family outing on Instagram. She posted several pictures posing with her parents and friends.

For the outing, Mady Barnes wore a comfortable white top and pastel-colored shorts. She carried a white sling bag and completed the look with white shoes.

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend pens encouraging message following the QB's selection in the NFL Draft

Quinn Ewers is gearing up to make his NFL debut with the Miami Dolphins. He was selected in the seventh round as the 231st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On April 27, his girlfriend Mady cheered for the 22-year-old former Texas Longhorn QB on his selection. She posted a picture with him along with a sweet caption and shared her excitement for his upcoming journey.

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!!🐬🧡 Miami ain’t ready," Mady wrote.

Ewers wore a pink-colored T-shirt with light blue jeans in the picture while Mady Barnes wore a light blue top and white pants. She also wore the Miami Dolphins cap to cheer for the QB.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

