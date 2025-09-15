Quinn Ewers GF Mady Barnes shows off floral-themed gameday outfit twinning with Dolphins rookie before Patriots showdown

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Mady Barnes, took to social media to show off her gameday outfit for Week 2. On her Instagram story, she shared a snippet of herself flaunting a floral-themed skirt with a white top while posing with the Miami Dolphins rookie.

She accompanied the post with a supportive message for the quarterback that read:

"Go Dolphins!!"

Barnes' IG story

Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes made their relationship public back in 2023. She has been one of his biggest pillars of support throughout his football career. The Dolphins picked up the ex-Texas Longhorns star in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft with the 231st overall pick.

Ewers is the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart behind starting Tua Tagovailoa and backup Zach Wilson. He has yet to make his debut for the team on the field this season, as Tagovailoa continues to lead the offense. After a disappointing 33-8 loss to the Colts in their season opener, the Dolphins suffered a 27-33 defeat at home at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 26 of the 32 passes he attempted for 315 yards and two passing touchdowns, while throwing one interception. The Dolphins had a 27-23 lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a 74-yard punt return from Malik Washington.

However, Antonio Gibson's 30-yard kick return gave the Patriots a three-point lead. With just over a minute remaining, Andy Borregales scored a 53-yard field goal, securing the victory for his team.

Will Quinn Ewers get the chance to play for the Dolphins this year?

It is still too early to tell if the Dolphins will make some changes to their quarterback depth chart. After all, they gave Tua Tagovailoa a four-year extension worth around $212.4 million last year. Thus, this implies that they still have faith in him to help them become a playoff contender and make a Super Bowl appearance.

However, with a 0-2 record to start the season, the air of uncertainty is growing about the direction the Dolphins will choose. Quinn Ewers is still a rookie. Thus, in case Tagovailoa does not work out, they might first try their luck with Zach Wilson.

During his collegiate career with the Longhorns, Quinn Ewers led them to back-to-back playoff appearances. He had tallied a total of 9,128 yards and 68 TDs passing as a part of Steve Sarkisian's offense. Will Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel give the rookie a chance to prove his worth this year?

