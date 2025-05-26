Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes enjoys date night with Dolphins QB in Florida days after attending NHL playoffs

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins star Quinn Ewers enjoyed a great time with his girlfriend Madelyn Barens, cheering for the Florida Panthers in the NHL playoffs clash against the Carolina Hurricanes. Two days later, the couple was spotted sneaking out for a romantic date.

On Monday, Quinn Ewers took out his girlfriend Madelyn Barens for a dinner date in Florida. Barens later shared a quick glimpse into her romantic outing with the quarterback via her Instagram account. The influencer shared a picture of Ewers sitting in front of her at the dinner table.

The couple opted for an Italian restaurant called Anthony’s Runway 84. While it wasn't clear what Madelyn Barens wore for the date, Quinn Ewers opted for a plain black button-down half-sleeve shirt.

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes enjoys date night with Dolphins QB (Image Credit: Barnes/IG)

Before sneaking out for her private time with Quinn Ewers, Madelyn Barnes celebrated her sister Allison. Last week, Allison Barnes graduated from Austin College and was accompanied by her family on her special day.

Madelyn took to Instagram to post two pictures from her sister's graduation day, celebrating her academic achievement. In one photo, Allison could be seen showing off her college ID card. It was followed by another snap featuring Madelyn standing alongside her sister and her parents.

"Soon to be PA! Prettiest PA I've ever seen! She's single," Madelyn captioned one of her IG stories.

Quinn Ewers opened up about disappointment in getting drafted in 7th round of 2025 NFL draft

Quinn Ewers was drafted as the 231st pick of the 7th round of the 2025 NFL draft. During his first rookie minicamp practice with the Dolphins earlier this month, Ewers talked about his reaction to getting drafted "as low as" he did.

"I didn't expect to fall as low as I did, but circumstances being it is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity as everybody else does, and I'm beyond thankful for that. And I just want to go in there and play my game at the end of the day and learn and develop as a quarterback," Ewers said.

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, it's most likely that Quinn Ewers will step into his rookie year by starting as the No. 3 quarterback, behind Zack Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa. It would be interesting to see how well the quarterback squad stays strong as the Dolphins fight to end their Super Bowl drought after 51 years.

