WATCH: Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes cheers on Panthers during 6–2 playoff rout of Hurricanes

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 26, 2025 11:00 GMT
Quinn Ewers Madelyn Barnes
Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyn Barnes was present for an NHL game. (Credits: IG/@madelynebarnes)

Miamo Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers's girlfriend - Madelyn Barnes - spent the weekend watching the NHL playoffs between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes. She shared a video of her outing on her Instagram account, cheering for the Panthers.

Barnes posted a clip of the tightly packed audience watching the game with a text saying:

"Florida Panthers."
In the NHL game, the Panthers registered a 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, Quinn Ewers is preparing to start his NFL career. The Dolphins selected him in Round Seven of the 2025 draft as the overall 231st pick.

On Apr. 27, Madelyn Barnes shared a post on her Instagram account cheering for her boyfriend on his selection. She shared a sweet picture of the couple, and in the caption, she penned down a message congratulating the newly selected NFL QB.

"So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!!🐬🧡 Miami ain’t ready👏🏻😎💃🏻"
Barnes posted a snap of herself hugging her boyfriend by his side while wearing the Dolphins cap.

Quinn Ewers wore a pink T-shirt, light blue pants, and brown shoes, while his girlfriend wore white pants and a light blue top.

Quinn Ewers's girlfriend Madelyn Barnes shares a rare glimpse of her date night with the NFL QB

Quinn Ewers spent the weekend with his girlfriend Madelyn on Sunday. Madelyn shared a picture of her boyfriend, smiling for the camera and a glimpse of their meal.

Quinn Ewers&#039;s girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, shared a rare glimpse of her date night with the NFL QB. (Credits: IG/@madelynebarnes)
Quinn Ewers's girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, shared a rare glimpse of her date night with the NFL QB. (Credits: IG/@madelynebarnes)

After a notable career at Ohio State (2021) and Texas (2022-2024) - where he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2023 and Second-Team All-SEC in 2024 - Quinn Ewers is preparing for the NFL.

The quarterback threw for 9,128 yards over four years, generating excitement about his future with the Dolphins.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Edited by William Paul
