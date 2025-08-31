  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes glitters in brown swimsuit while enjoying Vegas getaway

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes glitters in brown swimsuit while enjoying Vegas getaway

By Prasen
Modified Aug 31, 2025 13:16 GMT
Miami Dolphins&rsquo; QB Quinn Ewers&rsquo; girlfriend Madelyne Barnes drops one-word message while enjoying Vegas getaway
Miami Dolphins’ QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes drops one-word message while enjoying Vegas getaway [IG/@madelynebarnes]

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of a girls’ trip. Barnes headed to Las Vegas with her close friends: Addison Jenks, Laurenn Johnson, and Bianca Rios, for a fun-filled getaway.

Ad

On Friday, Barnes shared several pictures from Sin City and dropped a one-word caption in the IG story,

“Vegas 🍸🥂.”

In the picture, all four girls pose together at a pub in Vegas. Dolphins QB’s girlfriend wore a brown swimsuit top paired with a shimmering silver skirt and accessorized with chic sunglasses.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another IG story, the girl squad poses at the Italian restaurant Kassi Beach House. See for yourself:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Miami Dolphins&rsquo; QB Quinn Ewers&rsquo; girlfriend Madelyne Barnes drops one-word message while enjoying Vegas getaway [IG/@madelynebarnes]
Miami Dolphins’ QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes drops one-word message while enjoying Vegas getaway [IG/@madelynebarnes]

Yesterday, Madelyne Barnes shared pictures from LIV Beach with her girls. In one of the reposted stories, her friend wrote in the caption while tagging Barnes:

Ad
“My queen,”

The former Texas Longhorns quarterback’s girlfriend wore a dark brown halter-style top with crisscross straps and gold bead detailing. She completed the outfit with oval sunglasses and layered bracelets.

Miami Dolphins&rsquo; QB Quinn Ewers&rsquo; girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shared a glimpse from Vegas trip with her girl squad [IG/@madelynebarnes]
Miami Dolphins’ QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shared a glimpse from Vegas trip with her girl squad [IG/@madelynebarnes]

Madelyne Barnes cheers for boyfriend and Dolphins' rookie QB Quinn Ewers

On August 16, the Miami Dolphins posted a 24-17 preseason win over the Detroit Lions. Ewers impressed fans by throwing for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Later, the NFL and Miami Dolphins’ official Instagram accounts uploaded a joint post highlighting Ewers' performance.

Ad

Soon after, Madelyne Barnes reposted the same post on IG and added three clapping emojis, cheering for her 22-year-old boyfriend:

Dolphins&rsquo; rookie QB Quinn Ewers gets support from gf Madelyne Barnes after Preseason win in Detroit [IG/@madelynebarnes]
Dolphins’ rookie QB Quinn Ewers gets support from gf Madelyne Barnes after Preseason win in Detroit [IG/@madelynebarnes]

Barnes also shared a separate post from game day with a three-word message,

Ad
“My NFL man🤗”

In one of the pictures, the couple posed together at Ford Field in Detroit.

Ad

Ewers has been making steady progress since joining Miami, but currently sits behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on the Dolphins' QB depth chart.

Also read: Madelyne Barnes shares fun jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette during Dolphins’ preseason finale vs. Jaguars

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications