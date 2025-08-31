Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes glitters in brown swimsuit while enjoying Vegas getaway

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of a girls’ trip. Barnes headed to Las Vegas with her close friends: Addison Jenks, Laurenn Johnson, and Bianca Rios, for a fun-filled getaway.On Friday, Barnes shared several pictures from Sin City and dropped a one-word caption in the IG story,“Vegas 🍸🥂.”In the picture, all four girls pose together at a pub in Vegas. Dolphins QB’s girlfriend wore a brown swimsuit top paired with a shimmering silver skirt and accessorized with chic sunglasses.In another IG story, the girl squad poses at the Italian restaurant Kassi Beach House. See for yourself:Miami Dolphins’ QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes drops one-word message while enjoying Vegas getaway [IG/@madelynebarnes]Yesterday, Madelyne Barnes shared pictures from LIV Beach with her girls. In one of the reposted stories, her friend wrote in the caption while tagging Barnes:“My queen,”The former Texas Longhorns quarterback’s girlfriend wore a dark brown halter-style top with crisscross straps and gold bead detailing. She completed the outfit with oval sunglasses and layered bracelets.Miami Dolphins’ QB Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend Madelyne Barnes shared a glimpse from Vegas trip with her girl squad [IG/@madelynebarnes]Madelyne Barnes cheers for boyfriend and Dolphins' rookie QB Quinn EwersOn August 16, the Miami Dolphins posted a 24-17 preseason win over the Detroit Lions. Ewers impressed fans by throwing for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Later, the NFL and Miami Dolphins’ official Instagram accounts uploaded a joint post highlighting Ewers' performance.Soon after, Madelyne Barnes reposted the same post on IG and added three clapping emojis, cheering for her 22-year-old boyfriend:Dolphins’ rookie QB Quinn Ewers gets support from gf Madelyne Barnes after Preseason win in Detroit [IG/@madelynebarnes]Barnes also shared a separate post from game day with a three-word message,“My NFL man🤗”In one of the pictures, the couple posed together at Ford Field in Detroit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEwers has been making steady progress since joining Miami, but currently sits behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on the Dolphins' QB depth chart.Also read: Madelyne Barnes shares fun jumbotron moment with Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette during Dolphins’ preseason finale vs. Jaguars