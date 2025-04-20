Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes enjoys Mamma Mia! musical at Broadway Dallas ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Mady Barnes, had a melodious weekend. Barnes actively posts about her day-to-day life on her social media handle, boasting around 11.1k followers on Instagram.
On Saturday, Barnes attended the Mamma Mia! musical show in Dallas, Texas and simply posted a picture of the ticket with the audience of the show sitting in a musical hall.
Meanwhile, the NFL Draft is looming around the corner. In this year's draft, everyone has their eyes set on the quarterbacks. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are other young college football talents with a stronger chance at the number one pick in the draft.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Quinn Ewers, on the other hand, also had a decent season playing for Texas in 2024. In fact, he recorded 3,472 yards in passing last season.
He started his journey with Ohio State in 2021 and joined Texas in 2022. In his last three seasons for Texas, Ewers' best in passing came in 2023. He recorded 3,479 yards in passing that year, and also in 2024, he was pretty impressive with his game. He had 2,177 yards in passing in the 2022 season, and then the best in 2023.
Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes steals the limelight in an orange dress
On March 23, Mady Barnes posted pictures of herself in her glamorous orange dress. She also shared snaps of the beautiful locations, along with some of her solo snaps.
Along with the post, Barnes had a sweet three-word caption which said:
"Back to reality"
What stood out in the picture was her glamorous orange dress. She wore an off-shoulder dress with a beautiful heart-shaped necklace and a flower on her ear as she posed for a picture. She also posted a picture from the beachside while enjoying some juice, along with snaps of the beautiful location.
Ewers reacted to the post, writing:
"Unlimited"
Mady Barnes often shares pictures of her attending his games.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles