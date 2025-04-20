Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes enjoys Mamma Mia! musical at Broadway Dallas ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Mady Barnes, had a melodious weekend. Barnes actively posts about her day-to-day life on her social media handle, boasting around 11.1k followers on Instagram.

Ad

On Saturday, Barnes attended the Mamma Mia! musical show in Dallas, Texas and simply posted a picture of the ticket with the audience of the show sitting in a musical hall.

Still from Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes's Instagram story/@madelynebarnes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the NFL Draft is looming around the corner. In this year's draft, everyone has their eyes set on the quarterbacks. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are other young college football talents with a stronger chance at the number one pick in the draft.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quinn Ewers, on the other hand, also had a decent season playing for Texas in 2024. In fact, he recorded 3,472 yards in passing last season.

He started his journey with Ohio State in 2021 and joined Texas in 2022. In his last three seasons for Texas, Ewers' best in passing came in 2023. He recorded 3,479 yards in passing that year, and also in 2024, he was pretty impressive with his game. He had 2,177 yards in passing in the 2022 season, and then the best in 2023.

Ad

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Mady Barnes steals the limelight in an orange dress

On March 23, Mady Barnes posted pictures of herself in her glamorous orange dress. She also shared snaps of the beautiful locations, along with some of her solo snaps.

Along with the post, Barnes had a sweet three-word caption which said:

"Back to reality"

Ad

What stood out in the picture was her glamorous orange dress. She wore an off-shoulder dress with a beautiful heart-shaped necklace and a flower on her ear as she posed for a picture. She also posted a picture from the beachside while enjoying some juice, along with snaps of the beautiful location.

Ewers reacted to the post, writing:

"Unlimited"

Quinn Ewers' comment to his girlfriend Mady Barnes's Instagram post/@madelynebarnes

Mady Barnes often shares pictures of her attending his games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles