Quinn Ewers set to meet with Jets, Raiders, and Saints before Texas Pro Day

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is strategically positioning himself for the 2025 NFL Draft. On Monday, multiple sources confirmed his upcoming meetings with key NFL franchises.

Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated first reported the details of Ewers' upcoming meetings. The quarterback is expected to meet with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of his Texas Pro Day on Tuesday, and a dinner planned with the New Orleans Saints' leadership.

Ewers' final season at Texas was marred by injuries. An oblique injury and a high ankle sprain impacted his performance. At the combine, Ewers confirmed these injuries were healing, positioning himself for a strong pre-draft showcase.

Ewers' pro day workout will be particularly significant. He plans to execute a 60-throw script developed with former NFL offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. He'll be throwing to receivers Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Gunner Helm, Jaydon Blue, and Silas Bolden.

Quinn Ewers' draft landscape

Beyond the Jets, Raiders, and Saints, Ewers is already set to meet with the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts as part of their 'top 30 visits'.

The Raiders recently traded for Geno Smith but might be interested in developing a rookie quarterback. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson, while the Cowboys have signaled potential quarterback draft interest with Dak Prescott's backup options changing.

Statistically, Ewers brings impressive college credentials. He completed nearly 65% of his career throws, accumulating 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

One detailed evaluation noted Ewers' inconsistent performance:

"Much like Kyle McCord, there are times when Quinn Ewers will have you thinking he's a future NFL All-Pro," A to Z sports stated. "The problem is those moments are fleeting, and the ugly misses in between have defined Ewers."

"Because Ewers doesn't generate the torque needed to thread tight passing windows or hit downfield targets anywhere near in stride, he hamstrung Texas' offense more often than raising the unit's ceiling," the assessment added.

Draft projections suggest potential challenges. Quinn Ewers ranks as the fifth-most accurate passer in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The upcoming team meetings will represent a crucial opportunity for Quinn Ewers to demonstrate his potential.

