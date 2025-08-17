"Quinn Ewers has more upside": NFL fans react to Zach Wilson's shaky performance vs. Lions in preseason game

Zach Wilson delivered a shaky performance in the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. The former Jets QB recorded 15 of 23 for 151 yards and a touchdown in the first half.Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel praised Wilson for his outing, keeping the expectations limited from his backup QB. However, fans weren’t as forgiving toward Wilson.A fan compared him to rookie Quinn Ewers, writing, &quot;Quinn Ewers has more upside.&quot;Omar Kelly @OmarKellyLINKNot even a debate in my mind, Quinn Ewers has more upside than Zach Wilson. If you invest the same time and effort into him you’ll get a bigger return.One comment read, “Zach Wilson is fu**ing horrendous. Same shit different day.”Caniac Combo @LEAFxHURRICANELINKZach Wilson is fucking horrendous. Same shit different day.Another fan said, “Zach Wilson got no pocket awareness.”Jean Rameau 🇭🇹 @chachou305LINKZach Wilson got no pocket awarenessOthers compared him unfavorably to his rookie teammate, with one reaction pointing out, “Quinn Ewers has been in the NFL for 20 minutes and he already has better pocket presence than Zach Wilson.”May The Forsling Be With You @jdmannLINKQuinn Ewers has been in the NFL for 20 minutes and he already has better pocket presence than Zach Wilson.&quot;The box score didn’t shield Wilson from harsher takes either, as one post mocked his efficiency, writing, “Huh? 5-9 and no turnovers for Zach Wilson isn’t ‘much better’ than 5-19 and 2 turnovers for Ewers? Who writes this stuff?”BluCougTroy @theactualturdLINKHuh? 5-9 and no turnovers for Zach Wilson isn’t “much better” than 5-19 and 2 turnovers for Ewers? Who writes this stuff?One X user joked about the team’s roster math, commenting, “Not saying they should or will or gonna but… if the Dolphins cut Zach Wilson it will cost 5k hit towards the cap lol.”DouglieDoWrong @DouglieDoWrongLINKNot saying the should or will or gonna but.........if the dolphins cut Zach Wilson it will cost 5k hit towards the cap lolWilson remains locked in as Miami’s primary backup while Ewers continues to push for a bigger role.Mike McDaniels addresses Quinn Ewers vs. Zach Wilson debateQuinn Ewers and Wilson played one half each, getting important reps, before the 2025 NFL season begins. Dolphins HC downplayed any talk of a quarterback competition in Miami.“I’m not going to overreact to one day of results,” McDaniel told reporters postgame. “The focus is on the process. Both of those guys have things to improve on, and both have done a great job taking advantage of their reps.”Ewers and Wilson finished with nearly identical stat lines, but the difference in execution caught the eyes of fans and analysts. Wilson went 15-of-23 for 151 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but also left points on the board. On the other hand, Ewers went 11-of-17, registering 116 yards and two touchdowns.Also read: &quot;Already better than Tua&quot;: NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers scores his first TD during Dolphins-Lions preseason game