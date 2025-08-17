  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Quinn Ewers has more upside": NFL fans react to Zach Wilson's shaky performance vs. Lions in preseason game

"Quinn Ewers has more upside": NFL fans react to Zach Wilson's shaky performance vs. Lions in preseason game

By Prasen
Modified Aug 17, 2025 07:50 GMT
NFL: JUL 26 Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Getty
"Quinn Ewers has more upside": NFL fans react to Zach Wilson's shaky performance vs. Lions in preseason game - Source: Getty

Zach Wilson delivered a shaky performance in the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. The former Jets QB recorded 15 of 23 for 151 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel praised Wilson for his outing, keeping the expectations limited from his backup QB. However, fans weren’t as forgiving toward Wilson.

A fan compared him to rookie Quinn Ewers, writing, "Quinn Ewers has more upside."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
One comment read, “Zach Wilson is fu**ing horrendous. Same shit different day.”
Ad
Another fan said, “Zach Wilson got no pocket awareness.”
Ad
Others compared him unfavorably to his rookie teammate, with one reaction pointing out, “Quinn Ewers has been in the NFL for 20 minutes and he already has better pocket presence than Zach Wilson.”
Ad
"The box score didn’t shield Wilson from harsher takes either, as one post mocked his efficiency, writing, “Huh? 5-9 and no turnovers for Zach Wilson isn’t ‘much better’ than 5-19 and 2 turnovers for Ewers? Who writes this stuff?”
Ad
One X user joked about the team’s roster math, commenting, “Not saying they should or will or gonna but… if the Dolphins cut Zach Wilson it will cost 5k hit towards the cap lol.”
Ad

Wilson remains locked in as Miami’s primary backup while Ewers continues to push for a bigger role.

Mike McDaniels addresses Quinn Ewers vs. Zach Wilson debate

Quinn Ewers and Wilson played one half each, getting important reps, before the 2025 NFL season begins. Dolphins HC downplayed any talk of a quarterback competition in Miami.

“I’m not going to overreact to one day of results,” McDaniel told reporters postgame. “The focus is on the process. Both of those guys have things to improve on, and both have done a great job taking advantage of their reps.”
Ad

Ewers and Wilson finished with nearly identical stat lines, but the difference in execution caught the eyes of fans and analysts. Wilson went 15-of-23 for 151 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but also left points on the board. On the other hand, Ewers went 11-of-17, registering 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Also read: "Already better than Tua": NFL fans react as Quinn Ewers scores his first TD during Dolphins-Lions preseason game

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links