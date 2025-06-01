Quinshon Judkins’ mom Teva hilariously roasts Browns rookie for cooking at team event

Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns' rookie Quinshon Judkins attended a cooking event at Baldwin Wallace University. A clip has been going viral from the event in which Judkins was spotted preparing a pasta dish.

On Saturday, Quinshon Judkins' mom, Teva, reshared an X post by Browns' reporter Mary Kay Cabot featuring the viral clip of the running back on her account. Teva's retweet featured a hilarious message in which Momma-Judkins can be seen roasting the Browns' rookie.

"When we come to visit, don't be acting like you don't know how to cook,” Teva wrote.

Judkins was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL draft as the 36th pick. According to OverTheCap, the running back signed a $11.40 million rookie contract with the Browns, which came with a base salary of $840,000.

The running back was surrounded by family and close friends on draft day. Before making headlines for her friendly dig at the young Judkins, Teva went viral for answering the draft call of the Browns running back.

Quinshon Judkins opened up about his mentality heading into his rookie season with the Browns

Quinshon Judkins has already set his mind on the goals he plans on achieving in his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns. Last week, the running back was interviewed by Sports Illustrated reporter Gilberto Manzano.

During the interview, Judkins praised his "draft class" as hard-working athletes who came with the "mentality of being ready to work." Talking about the contributions that he has been looking forward to making in the team, the running back said:

"I feel like for myself, as a competitor and as a player, that was one of my goals. When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can. I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing."

Before getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Quinshon Judkins started his college football career at Ole Miss. During his first two seasons, the running back scored 34 touchdowns and 2725 rushing yards. Judkins transferred to Ohio State in his last season, where he scored 16 touchdowns and rushed 1060 yards.

