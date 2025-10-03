  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "R.I.P. Carson Wentz": NFL fans react to Myles Garrett being greenlit from injury for Browns vs Vikings clash 

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:14 GMT
Carson Wentz can expect to see plenty of heat in the pocket this weekend. With J.J. McCarthy ruled out for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, it will be on the former Pro Bowler to get the Minnesota Vikings back on track. Minnesota suffered a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Wentz will be without several key members on the offensive line against Cleveland, while four-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been cleared to play for the Browns.

All of that may spell bad news for the former Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback.

"R.I.P. Carson Wentz," said one fan.
"No please our O-Line is non existent," noted someone else.
"Myles Garrett back and ready to dominate, said another person.

Garrett was limited at practice this week with an ankle injury, but will be on the field Sunday. The Vikings are missing center Ryan Kelly, right tackle Brian O'Neill and left guard Donovan Jackson. Backup center Michael Jurgens has been ruled out.

Statistically speaking, the biggest weakness of each is their offensive games. The Browns are 27th in offensive yards per game (279.8), with Minnesota slightly ahead of them in 23rd place (294).

In their loss to the Steelers, Wentz was sacked six times, while the veteran has been dropped behind the line of scrimmage nine times in his two starts. Garrett, meanwhile, has four sacks after four games this season while registering at least a dozen in his previous five NFL seasons.

Wentz and the Vikings offense will have their work cut out for them on Sunday against a Browns defense that have given up a league-low 222.5 yards-per-game.

Vikings could be forced to throw the ball against Browns

The Vikings' fate in London on Sunday could come down to Carson Wentz's ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly. While he threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers, he tossed two interceptions to the dismay of fans online.

Given how poor the protection has been for Viking quarterbacks this season and the threat of Myles Garrett, Kevin O'Connell might be prone to running the ball more to avoid big losses. That won't be easy against a Browns team that is only allowing 70.3 yards per game on the ground, the fewest in the NFL.

The Vikings have some playmakers in the receiving department in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, who are dependable big play guys. It could be on Wentz and the offense to find ways to get the ball to them while under pressure. The Browns, though, are a top-five team against the pass, too, so accuracy on Wentz's part and his receivers getting open will be key.

The Vikings' O-line will need to try to give their QB at least a few seconds to throw, however, and that's something they've not been able to do much of this season. After four games, the Vikings have given up 18 quarterback sacks combined.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
