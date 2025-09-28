  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Vikings are a**” “wINTz at it again”: NFL fans outraged as Carson Wentz gets picked after getting sacked twice vs Steelers

“Vikings are a**” “wINTz at it again”: NFL fans outraged as Carson Wentz gets picked after getting sacked twice vs Steelers

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 28, 2025 15:15 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Press Conference - Source: Imagn
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Some Minnesota Viking fans are at their wits’ end with Carson Wentz. The team’s backup, who is filling in for the injured J.J. McCarthy against the Pittsburgh Steelers, struggled to move the ball in the opening half. One of the few times that he did, he was intercepted by DeShon Elliot.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That one didn’t sit well with many of the Viking faithful.

“Dang the Vikings are a**” one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“wINTz at it again!” added another.
“Here for the Vikings downfall,” said another person.

Near the end of the opening half of Sunday’s game, Wentz was able to get the offense moving, marching them down into scoring territory, though they could only manage a field goal. There is concern that without McCarthy being healthy for weeks, it could impact the Vikings’ playoff chances. Wentz has started a total of five games over the past two seasons.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Vikings were 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game in second place in the NFC North, but some believe the longer Wentz plays, the better the chances of finishing dead last. Wentz made the Pro Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 but hasn’t been able to recapture much magic since then. Minnesota is the fifth different team he’s played for since the 2021 season.

Their game against the Steelers is taking place at Croke Park in Ireland.

Ad

Wentz “Unspectacular”

While Wentz won his first start with the Vikings convincingly over the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10, analysts in the NFL circle weren’t blown away by his individual performance.

Ben Sobleski of Bleacher Report said:

“The quarterback didn’t need to put up big yards or making eye-popping plays, not with the defense spotting him five turnovers.”
“But J.J. McCarthy’s injury is certainly less of a hit if the Vikings can lean on Wentz.”
Ad

They’ve not been able to lean on him thus far in Ireland, with the offense only putting up 165 total yards in the opening two quarters, 137 of which were passing yards.

Sobleski gave Wentz a B grade for his outing, calling his overall play:

“Unspectacular”.

Ahead of this game, there was a 90% chance of Wentz throwing a touchdown in fantasy. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has said that McCarthy won’t return until he’s 100% and can have plenty of practice time ahead of a game.

Wentz completed 14 of his 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions against the Bengals.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications