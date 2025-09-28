“Vikings are a**” “wINTz at it again”: NFL fans outraged as Carson Wentz gets picked after getting sacked twice vs Steelers

Some Minnesota Viking fans are at their wits’ end with Carson Wentz. The team’s backup, who is filling in for the injured J.J. McCarthy against the Pittsburgh Steelers, struggled to move the ball in the opening half. One of the few times that he did, he was intercepted by DeShon Elliot.That one didn’t sit well with many of the Viking faithful.“Dang the Vikings are a**” one fan said.“wINTz at it again!” added another.“Here for the Vikings downfall,” said another person.Near the end of the opening half of Sunday’s game, Wentz was able to get the offense moving, marching them down into scoring territory, though they could only manage a field goal. There is concern that without McCarthy being healthy for weeks, it could impact the Vikings’ playoff chances. Wentz has started a total of five games over the past two seasons.carter.yc @CarterSchultz24LINK@RapSheet vikings 4th place finish 🔜Random NFL 🏈 @random_nfl_LINK@RapSheet Wentz SZN 😂Chris Ferland 🐝 @chris_ferlandLINK@RapSheet Irish jig cele is instantly iconicThe Vikings were 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game in second place in the NFC North, but some believe the longer Wentz plays, the better the chances of finishing dead last. Wentz made the Pro Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 but hasn’t been able to recapture much magic since then. Minnesota is the fifth different team he’s played for since the 2021 season.Their game against the Steelers is taking place at Croke Park in Ireland.Wentz “Unspectacular”While Wentz won his first start with the Vikings convincingly over the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10, analysts in the NFL circle weren’t blown away by his individual performance.Ben Sobleski of Bleacher Report said:“The quarterback didn’t need to put up big yards or making eye-popping plays, not with the defense spotting him five turnovers.”“But J.J. McCarthy’s injury is certainly less of a hit if the Vikings can lean on Wentz.”They’ve not been able to lean on him thus far in Ireland, with the offense only putting up 165 total yards in the opening two quarters, 137 of which were passing yards.Sobleski gave Wentz a B grade for his outing, calling his overall play:“Unspectacular”.Ahead of this game, there was a 90% chance of Wentz throwing a touchdown in fantasy. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has said that McCarthy won’t return until he’s 100% and can have plenty of practice time ahead of a game.Wentz completed 14 of his 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions against the Bengals.