Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

It's not 2017, but Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz are both fantasy players with a role in Week 4 2025. Of course, with only one quarterback spot available, fantasy football managers have a question on their hands. Should the uncharacteristically red-hot post-Green Bay Packers Rodgers get the start over the also tempting Wentz? Here's a look at both quarterbacks and a decision.
Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz: Who should you start?
Aaron Rodgers fantasy outlook for Week 4
Aaron Rodgers is due for a rude awakening against his former rival Minnesota Vikings. Jet lag plus an overdue regression to the mean are in store for the quarterback as he travels to Ireland. At least, that is what Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool believes. Rodgers is set to throw for 117 yards with a 90% chance of a passing touchdown and a 30% chance of an interception.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Rodgers is expected to get on the stat sheet as a runner, although it will be a quite small slice of the overall fantasy pie with three yards. If he plays according to projections, you would be better off taking many others on the waiver wire this week.
Carson Wentz fantasy outlook for Week 4
Carson Wentz managed to coast to a victory no one saw coming in Week 3, as the Minnesota Vikings defense dismantled the Cincinnati Bengals like a mechanic on a Wednesday morning. However, more will be on his plate this time around, and it won't be pretty.
Wentz is set to throw for 118.3 yards with a 90% chance of a passing touchdown and a 40% chance of an interception. He will also rush for 11.1 yards and has a 10% chance at a rushing touchdown. It will be a humbling experience compared to Week 3, and managers would be good to get out of the way.
Aaron Rodgers or Carson Wentz final verdict
Put simply, both quarterbacks are in for a brutal trip to Europe in Week 4. Rodgers is set to earn 8.6 points compared to Carson Wentz's 9.7 points. While Wentz technically is the answer here, you most likely would be better off picking up a complete unknown like Jaxson Dart or someone who has been sitting on the waiver all season long.
One team will win, but it won't be due to the arm of their quarterback. Such a long trip to Ireland will take its toll on both quarterbacks, and it will show on the statistics sheet.
Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.