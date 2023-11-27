Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost one of the greatest games in a season yet again. In 2021, it was the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs(42-36); in 2022, the Bills lost an epic game to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime(33-30). And now, they have suffered another overtime loss, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles(31-30).

According to Buffalo Bills fans, the game had plenty of questionable calls. Most of them went the Eagles' way during the contest. While controversy is always present in NFL games, Bills fans have been taken to social media, talking about several missed penalties by the referees in Sunday's loss.

One fan who has been vocal about the referees is Rachel Bush, who's the wife of Buffalo Bills safety, Jordan Poyer. Bush believes a facemask call was uncalled for on Josh Allen, while the intentional grounding called on the quarterback later in the game was unfair:

Who is Rachel Bush?

Bush is a successful 29-year-old model. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) two years ago. She garnered a huge social media following during her college days, with nore than four million followers on Instagram.

Bush and Poyer's relationship began when Bush, a freshman at FAU, followed the the then-Cleveland Browns on Instagram. The two married in 2018, a little more than a year after the birth of their daughter, Aliyah.

Josh Allen has been struggling in 2023

Even though Josh Allen has been suffering with turnovers, moving the chains hasn't been a problem for them.

However, the Bills have developed a worrying trend recently: the lack of efficiency in the red zone. The Bills have scored touchdowns 68.5% of the time they reached the 20-yard line, the third-best mark in the league.

However, taking into account only from Week 9 to Week 11, this number plummets to 54.55%, 17th in the NFL. Stefon Diggs is one of the most used players in this area of the field, and Dalton Kincaid is also an option, but the team needs more.

Although, following the offensive coordinator change, the team scored four touchdowns against the Eagles in five red zone trips, with an efficiency of 80%.