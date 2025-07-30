Raheem Mostert reveals 'setback' moment after welcoming newborn daughter Remi

Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert shared an update on his newborn daughter, Remi. Mostert and his wife, Devon, recently welcomed their fourth child, and on Tuesday, revealed that she was still in the hospital.Mostert reshared his wife's Instagram story where she said that Remi was in the NICU. Devon added that she hopes their daughter's stay there would not be long.Mostert called their daughter a &quot;strong one&quot; and said that she was doing well despite being in the NICU.&quot;Little girl is a strong one! Just a little setback. She's doing great though!&quot; Mostert wrote.Raheem Mostert and his wife Devon have given an update on their daughter (image credit: instagram/raheemmostert)He also shared how emotional it was to have a baby in the NICU.Raheem Mostert celebrated 'girl dad' statusRaheem Mostert also announced his daughter's birth on X on Tuesday. He called himself a &quot;Girl Dad&quot; as a way of celebrating her arrival.&quot;Officially a Girl Dad! God is Good!&quot; Mostert tweeted.In a since expired Instagram story, the Las Vegas Raiders running back posted a photo of his daughter and revealed that her name was Remi Loella Mostert.The running back shared a photo of his new daughter (image credit: instagram/raheemmostert)Raheem and Devon Mostert also have three sons: Gunnar Grey who is seven-years-old, four-year-old Neeko Rafe and three-year-old Myles Raheem. The couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child in a social media post in March, expressing their excitement to welcome their first daughter.Raheem is headed into his first season with the Raiders after being released by Miami in February. He spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins.Last season, he played 13 games, including one start. Raheem recorded 278 yards on 85 rushing attempts (3.3 average) and two touchdowns.