Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert is expecting his fourth child with his wife, Devon. The couple announced the news in March by sharing an ultrasound image on social media.

On Wednesday, Devon opened up about her shopping experience for postpartum essentials. While shopping for undergarments, she posted an Instagram story with the caption:

“Buying underwear for postpartum is always such a humbling experience. (And… a reminder of what I’m about to do) Gimme long COMFY granny panties, please and thank you."

Raheem Mostert’s wife opens up about intimate postpartum struggle 4 months after announcing 4th pregnancy with Raiders RB/@devonmostert

Raheem and Devon are parents to three sons: Gunnar Grey, Neeko Rafe and Mayke Raheem, and they are now expecting a baby girl. Last month, Devon shared a few photos from her maternity shoot with a two-word caption.

"Our girl," she wrote.

She wore a sleek black dress, cradling her growing baby bump with one hand. In the first snap, she hid her face, only showing a glimpse of the bump, while in the second photo, she posed for the camera.

Raheem Mostert’s wife Devon shares a glimpse of the "maternity shoot"

Raheem Mostert’s wife seems to be enjoying her journey of motherhood. In another Instagram story on Wednesday, she shared an adorable selfie with her husband.

“Maternity shoot,"she wrote.

Still from Raheem Mostert’s wife's Instagram story/@devonmostert

On June 27, Devon posted a few snaps on Instagram, wearing a white knitted tube top paired with a matching skirt, and holding her baby bump with her hands.

Raheem and Devon have been together for over a decade. While celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, Devon cheered for their “13 years” together.

However, the couple tied the knot in 2017 and celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in March by sharing an adorable joint post on Instagram. They reminisced about their special day by posting their wedding day photo, and in the caption, Devon wrote:

"8 years married. T There is no one else I’d rather do this busy, exhausting, crazy, beautiful life with ❤️ Every year adds something different to our lives, but one thing never changes - the love that brought us together, keeps us together, and moves us forward to the next amazing thing. Happy Anniversary, @raheemmostert! I love and adore you with my whole heart."

Devon wore an off-shoulder white gown with a slit, detailed with lace and paired it with a veil while the NFL star wore a blue tuxedo.

