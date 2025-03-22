Raheem Mostert set to become a dad again as wife Devon shares ultrasound of baby No. 4

Raheem Mostert’s wife, Devon Mostert, took to Instagram on Thursday to give a major update about her life. She provided scanned images of her ultrasound, revealing that the couple will have a baby girl soon. She wrote:

“Got to see this sweet girl yesterday.”

Devon Mostert announces her pregnancy with her fourth child (via devonmostertt/IG)

The couple got married in March 2017 and have three sons. Their first son, Gunnar Grey, was born in June 2018. In September 2020, they welcomed their second son, Neeko, and in June 2022, they welcomed their third son, Myles.

Devon and Raheem are proud parents to their children and enjoy their married life together. Earlier this month, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary at The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami. They uploaded a picture of their wedding on Instagram and captioned it:

“8 years married. ♾️ | There is no one else I’d rather do this busy, exhausting, crazy, beautiful life with ❤️ Every year adds something different to our lives, but one thing never changes - the love that brought us together, keeps us together, and moves us forward to the next amazing thing. Happy Anniversary, @raheemmostert! I love and adore you with my whole heart 🫶🏼”

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon reacts to him signing with the Las Vegas Raiders

Raheem Mostert signed a new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his signing and captioned it:

“Making mo’ moves.”

In one of the clips, Mostert sent a heartfelt message to Raiders fans and said:

“What’s going on, everybody? It’s Raheem Mostert here, running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Let’s go, baby. Hey, Raider Nation, stand up! Here we go. Hey, I just want to say, I’m happy to be out here, and I can’t wait. Let’s win some football games. Go Raiders!”

When news broke of Mostert signing with the Raiders, Devon reshared the news on her IG stories along with a four-word message:

"Vegas, here we come!"

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon sends 4-word message as RB signs with Raiders (Image Source: Devon/IG)

The veteran Mostert's role in the Dolphins' offense reduced significantly by the end of the previous season. He was a Pro Bowler for the Dolphins in 2023, but injuries limited him to only 85 carries last season, where he averaged 3.27 yards per carry.

According to his contract with the Raiders, Mostert will receive $2.1 million for his one-year deal.

