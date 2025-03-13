Raheem Mostert's journey with the Miami Dolphins ended after the running back signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. On Thursday, the Raiders confirmed Mostert's signing, attracting a reaction from his wife, Devon.

She attached an Instagram post featuring Mostert's update and wrote:

"Vegas, here we come!"

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon sends 4-word message as RB signs with Raiders (Image Source: Devon/IG)

In another Instagram story, Devon Mostert expressed her excitement to start the "next chapter" with the Raiders and wrote:

"VEGAS BOUND BABY! Sooo proud of you, @raheemmostert! So EXCITED for this next chapter!!!"

The Miami Dolphins released Raheem Mostert in February, concluding the running back’s three-seasons-long journey with the franchise. Mostert finished his tenure with the Dolphins with 28 touchdowns and 2181 rushing yards. Before the Dolphins signed him, Mostert played with the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons.

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon pens down a wholesome message on their 8th wedding anniversary

Before celebrating Raheem Mostert's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, he and his wife, Devon, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this month. Devon wrote an emotional yet heartwarming message for the running back to make the occasion even more special.

Devon Mostert posted her anniversary message on Instagram and attached a throwback picture from her wedding. The snapshot shows the couple showing off their moves on the dance floor after exchanging their vows. Expressing her love for the Raiders star, Devon wrote:

"Eight years married. There is no one else I’d rather do this busy, exhausting, crazy, beautiful life with. Every year adds something different to our lives, but one thing never changes - the love that brought us together, keeps us together, and moves us forward to the next amazing thing. Happy Anniversary, @raheemmostert! I love and adore you with my whole heart."

Devon Mostert is known for voicing her opinions to fans and has often made headlines for her controversial opinions. Before celebrating her wedding anniversary, she fired shots at the Grammys and called it the "definition of rigged" in one of her Instagram stories.

