The Las Vegas Raiders star Raheem Mostert has been taking good care of his husband-duties this offseason. The running back's wife Devon Mostert recently shared the Raiders star's adorable romantic gesture that left her gushing over him.

On Friday, Devon Mostert updated her Instagram story with a picture of flowers and coffee, which she received as a romantic surprise from her husband, Raheem Mostert. Devon revealed how the running back surprised her with goodies from his way back home after dropping their kids at school.

"When your husband comes home with flowers and coffee after dropping the babies off at school," Devon wrote in the caption of her IG story.

Raheem Mostert's expecting wife Devon swoons over Raiders RB's heartfelt morning surprise (Image Source: Devon/IG)

Before gushing over Raheem Mostert's surprise gesture, Devon celebrated the running back's signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. On Thursday, the Raiders confirmed his signing, leading to Devon's 4-word reaction.

The influencer reshared Raiders' Instagram post featuring Raheem's signing update, attached with her reaction, which read:

"Vegas, here we come!"

Raheem Mostert's wife Devon called out Grammys as 'rigged' in controversial dig

Devon Mostert has been quite open about sharing her opinions on controversial topics. Before gushing over Raheem Mostert's romantic gesture, Devon made headlines for her controversial dig at the Grammys last month.

The mother of three shared an Instagram reel in which an influencer can be seen talking about Beyonce winning the Grammy award under the "Best Country Album" category. Attached with the IG reel, Devon shared her opinion on the award ceremony, labeling it as "rigged."

"This is literally how I felt watching the Grammys last night. AGAINST CHRIS STAPLETON, LANEY WILSON, and… if we wanted to go with someone 'out of genre,' POST MALONE?! Definition of rigged," Devon said via her Instagram story.

Nevertheless, Devon Mostert has also been open about sharing her political opinions, which have often landed her in controversies in the past.

Before calling out the Grammys, Devon made headlines for lauding President Donald Trump for "clearing the house of scum" after taking over the Presidential office. In addition, Devon has also shared her criticism for the trolling Trump has received for his plans to battle the wildfire crisis in Los Angeles.

