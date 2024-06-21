The Las Vegas Raiders are giving their fans an option to keep them comfortable while tailgating at Allegiant Stadium. On Thursday, Las Vegas Locally shared photos and videos of the new premium tailgate spaces that will give fans an air-conditioned place to keep cool before the game.

While the option doesn't miss out on any of the amenities, the price tag has fans' jaws dropping. The cost to rent one of the tailgate structures begins at $20,000.

The price of the luxury tailgating experience is way higher than most NFL fans would want to spend, especially with the cost of tickets inside the stadium. Some also said that it's not a true tailgate experience, compared to using your own vehicle and firing up a grill in the parking lot.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans struggled with their opinions, while thinking it was a good and bad idea at the same time. Some believed that the good idea was ruined by such a big price tag that most fans wouldn't be able to afford.

"This is a terrible and amazing idea,"-said one fan who was conflicted on the idea.

"$20,000 to tailgate. You’re kidding, right?"- one fan questioned.

"$20k for a tailgate is nonsense,"-another user on X stated.

Others sent their frustrations towards the National Football League as a whole. They felt that the 'blue collar' fan has been forgotten as the league continues to have gameday upgrades. The common consensus was that the tailgate experience should come with better seating and aesthetics for $20,000.

"The @NFL greed has forgotten the blue collar fan,"-proclaimed another.

"For 20 grand I expect more than an uncomfortable looking bench,"-one fan noted.

"This is basically a box in the parking lot," said another.

All about the Raiders' new luxury tailgate experience

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis aimed to upgrade the NFL gameday experience when Allegiant Stadium officially opened in 2020.

The gameday experience will now move to before kickoff with a unique tailgate experience. The Raiders will now have four tailgating 'suites' outside Allegiant Stadium.

The two-story structures will be located in the Lot B parking lot of the Allegiant Stadium. The first floor is air-conditioned and equipped with a full bar and has a rooftop deck. There is a 55-inch 4K television and comes with an all-inclusive food and drink package and can accommodate 15 people in each.

Expand Tweet

The tailgate suites will even come equipped with traditional tailgate games such as cornhole. There will only be four available per Raiders home game and it's unclear if the team is going to expand if it becomes a popular pre-game option.