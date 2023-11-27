Marcus Peters became a man without a team on Monday, with the Las Vegas Raiders choosing to release the cornerback following the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12. The coaching staff was disappointed with Peters' lack of effort in recent games, and decided that it was time for a change.

The Raiders had signed Marcus Peters late in the offseason, with the team suffering from a lack of quality on their secondary. The addition of Peters was thought of as a way to boost their playoff hopes, with Las Vegas dreaming of a postseason appearance in Josh McDaniels' second season in charge. Now, both of them are out.

After news of the cornerback's release broke, Raiders fans rejoiced on Twitter. Peters' lack of effort had become a major concern for the franchise, especially since the cultural shift with Antonio Pierce took over represented a source of hope for the fans:

What are the changes made by the Raiders in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders suddenly decided to fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. The moves happened overnight, with the team sitting at a 3-5 record but with no hopes of making the playoffs in another disappointing season.

Since then, they won two straight games before losing to the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, promoted Aidan O'Connell to starter quarterback and also released Marcus Peters. It's clear that Antonio Pierce is trying to promote changes from within, giving players more freedom and responsibility instead of just trying to force things, like McDaniels used to do.

Jack Jones, Marcus Peters' replacement, also had off-field issues in 2023

Jack Jones took over from Peters during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but the Raiders only were able to grab him from the waivers after the New England Patriots cut him loose midway through the season. During the offseason, Jones had been arrested during the offseason due to carrying a concealed weapon and ammunition in an airport.

There were reports of a missed curfew by Jones and recently added cornerback J. C. Jackson, who had played for the Patriots until 2021. If you know Bill Belichick, you know how much these attitudes can change your role inside New England, a team known for its discipline.

Antonio Pierce was Jones' coach both in high school and college. These are some of the possible landing spots for the now-free agent cornerback.