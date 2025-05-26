Raiders GM John Spytek reveals how Tom Brady was lured to the Buccaneers with Jason Licht’s long-term draft vision

Before 2020, many thought Tom Brady would retire wearing a New England Patriots jersey. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft (199th pick). He went on to spend 20 years with the franchise and won his first six Super Bowls with them.

Ad

However, things changed come 2020. In a shocking turn of events, the "GOAT" joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recently, Raiders' GM John Spytek opened up about how Brady was lured into joining the Florida side.

Spytek credited Bucs' GM Jason Licht and scouts for getting Brady on board. Back then, the team was very self-critical of the players they were selecting from the draft and signing from free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Buccaneers executive revealed that Licht wanted a player who loved football and was very competitive, and who fits that description better than Tom Brady? Speaking in a recent interview with Ari Meirov, Spytek said on Tuesday:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We kind of found that 'I am that man' moniker that we talked about all the time. That was led by Jason. He said all the time, 'We don’t miss on the player, we miss on the person.' We really believed in that, and we made that kind of the central piece of our scouting process."

Ad

He added:

"We were going to commit to the person. We were going to demand—almost demand—that the person we were selecting loved football, that they were competitive as hell, that you almost had to, in a sense, kill them to get them off the field. The idea of 'Put the football down anywhere, and we just want to play' became paramount." [From 14:31 onwards]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

The Raiders GM further credited Jason Licht for leading the team and developing a system they all believed in. His vision worked very well because they were able to bring in Tom Brady and the legendary QB led them to a Super Bowl win.

Brady is now a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the NFL, Brady holds a 5% stake in the franchise.

Tom Brady could return to the gridiron in 2028

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tom Brady would be eligible to play in flag football at the 2028 Olympics. However, the chances of the 7x Super Bowl champion calling the shots for Team USA are highly unlikely. Many current NFL players in the prime of their careers could be America's QB in 2028.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news of Brady coming back in 2028 also received a mixed reaction from the football fans. It'll be interesting to see who actually gets selected as Team USA's QB at the 2028 Olympics.

Would you like to see The GOAT return to the gridiron and represent Team USA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.