Raiders HC Pete Carroll gets 100% honest about Geno Smith's future amid $75,000,000 QB's struggles

Geno Smith is having one of his worst seasons in recent years. The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 2-5 start with the two-time Pro Bowler at the helm. They lost 31-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll shared his take on Smith's future heading into their bye week.

"I think he's turning the corner," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "He's as competitive as ever. He's frustrated because we want to win, and we want to play big and all that. He's ready to go, and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself."

Smith led the Las Vegas to a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots in the season opener on Sept 7, but it was followed by four straight losses. The team returned to winning ways Week 6 game over the struggling Tennessee Titans; however, it suffered a shutout loss to the Chiefs.

The quarterback inked a two-year $75 million extension (according to Spotrac) following his departure from the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

This season hasn't gone the way he would've liked, as he was replaced by Kenny Pickett late in the game versus Kansas City.

How has Geno Smith performed this season?

Geno Smith played well in the season opener on Sept. 7. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception despite being sacked four times. However, it has been a downward spiral since.

Smith threw three interceptions in the 20-9 loss to the LA Chargers on Sept 15. Although he added three passing touchdowns versus the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Raiders lost 41-24. He followed that up with three interceptions in the 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears the following week.

Smith recorded two interceptions in the 40-6 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 5. He threw another interception against the Titans in Week 6, but his touchdown pass was enough to secure the Raiders' second win of the season. Smith was disappointing against the Chiefs last Sunday, going 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards.

He has been sacked 19 times this season and has thrown only seven touchdowns in seven games, leading the league in interceptions (10).

Las Vegas' next test is against the in-form Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday.

