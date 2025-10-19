“Send Pete Carroll to retirement home”: Calls mount from fans to fire Raiders HC after 31-0 pounding by Chiefs

Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders got shut out on Sunday, losing 31-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans shared their reactions to the Raiders' performance on X.

"Send Pete Carroll to the retirement home. We've seen more than enough," one fan wrote.

Billy McBride @deplorablegrbge @Raiders Send Pete Carroll to the retirement home. We’ve seen more than enough

"Next season will be better. We only need a QB, G, OT, WR, Edge, LBs, CBs, Safeties," a fan said.

"Raiders confused that this was their Bye Week," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions.

"I guess the Raiders started their Bye Week a bit early by not even showing up Today," one fan commented.

"The Raiders are the most abusive entity known to man. They promise they will change and be better, but they are the same," a fan tweeted.

"Who's getting fired before Halloween?" another fan commented.

Las Vegas managed only three first downs in four quarters while Kansas City piled up 30.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on its opening two drives to seize control early. Patrick Mahomes spread the ball efficiently, completing passes to nine different receivers before he was rested in the third quarter. Gardner Minshew took over from him.

Geno Smith falters again as the Raiders' offense collapses under Pete Carroll

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Geno Smith went 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards before Kenny Pickett took over in the fourth quarter. At the time Pickett entered the game, the Raiders had just crossed midfield and had a total of 84 yards of offense.

Smith was acquired in an offseason trade that gave the Seahawks a 2025 third-round pick. His issues with decision-making surfaced on Sunday. Smith held the ball too long, missed open reads and took avoidable sacks.

Pete Carroll’s past loyalty to Smith in Seattle appears to be costing him in Las Vegas.

Injuries didn’t help. The Raiders played without tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, limiting the passing options. Star defender Maxx Crosby exited before halftime with a knee injury.

