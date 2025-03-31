Raiders HC Pete Carroll makes feelings known on Giants’ rookie QB plans despite Russell Wilson signing

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll suggested the New York Giants may draft a rookie quarterback despite signing Russell Wilson in free agency. His comments at the NFL owners meetings reflect what many around the league believe about New York's draft strategy.

Ad

Carroll coached Wilson for 10 seasons in Seattle from 2012 to 2021. Their partnership yielded two Super Bowl appearances and one championship before a reported falling out led to Wilson's departure.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Carroll addressed Wilson's move to New York. This came after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith from Seattle instead of pursuing a reunion with Wilson:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hope for Russ' sake it's a really competitive opportunity and it's wide open," Carroll said about Wilson's situation with the Giants. "And they're going to have to deal with another guy, too. They may get a young kid coming in right there at the top. Russ has no problem with competing. He'll take it on with real character and vision for himself."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Giants hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he's available after the Titans and Browns make their picks.

Pete Carroll believes Russell Wilson "Knows how to fit in"

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Pete Carroll expressed confidence in Wilson's ability to adapt to any situation in New York, including potential competition from a high draft pick:

Ad

"Russ knows how to fit in," Carroll told Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media. "He understands the game. He has great wisdom about what it takes in this league. He can adapt to whatever situation he's in because he can compete so well."

Russell Wilson demonstrated his competitive nature last season with Pittsburgh. He won the starting job over Justin Fields before a calf injury sidelined him for six weeks.

Ad

Art Stapleton reported on X on March 31 that Carroll's unprompted mention of the Giants bringing in a rookie quarterback "tells you what the Raiders, picking three spots behind the Giants in 1st, and the rest of the league are thinking."

According to The Athletic, New York first pursued Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers before signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Giants owner John Mara previously stated that finding a "quarterback of the future" remained the team's top priority. Russell Wilson, 36, will be playing for his fourth team in five years after stops in Seattle, Denver, and Pittsburgh.

Russell Wilson's one-year, $10.5 million contract and Winston's two-year, $8 million deal give New York flexibility to develop a rookie if they select one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.