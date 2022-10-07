Raiders backtrack on premature Clarence Davis obituary, issue apology after learning franchise legend is still alive

The Las Vegas Raiders organization was forced to issue an apology to the team's former running back Clarence Davis. They recently announced that he had passed away at the age of 73. However, the franchise soon learned that Davis is, in fact, very much alive. In a statement, the team issued an apology to the fans and the family of Davis:

"The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement."

To longtime Raiders fans, Davis is best known for his efforts versus the Miami Dolphins. Miami were the two-time defending Super Bowl champion and Davis put on a show in the AFC Divisional round game in 1974. Davis caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ken Stabler to give the-then Oakland Raiders a 28-26 comeback victory. The play is so famous that it is remembered as the ’Sea of Hands'.

Take a look at the play below:

Overall, the running back had 12 carries for 59 yards rushing and two receptions for 16 yards receiving in that game.

Clarence Davis' Raiders career

Clarence Davis spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders. Source: Yahoo Sports

Clarence Davis was selected by Oakland in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of USC. In his eight-year career, all spent with Oakland, he rushed for 3,640 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also 99 receptions for 865 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

As a kick returner, Davis had 79 returns for 2,140 return yards. Raiders Nation can rest easy knowing that Davis is still alive and that the Birmingham, Alabama native is doing fine.

He will no doubt be looking forward to seeing the Raiders fight on to overcome their poor start to the season. Las Vegas started 0-3 and it was looking bleak. In a division such as the AFC West, you can't lose a whole host of games and make the playoffs. Fortunately, in Week 4, the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos and reignited their hopes.

In Week 5 they face their division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs. It's too early to call any matchup a must-win game, but this one is important. If they come away with a win, the Raiders are back in a big way, but a loss would be a huge set back. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this fixture.

