  • Raiders' Jakobi Meyers gets honest about his contract situation despite trade request

By Nishant
Published Sep 08, 2025 14:46 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Jakobi Meyers has entered the final year of his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The wide receiver inked a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023 when he left the New England Patriots.

Meyers was seeking a bigger contract, considering his production last season and the growing WR market. Since he couldn't find a middle ground with the Raiders, he requested a trade from the franchise ahead of the Week 1 game.

The Raiders' WR talked to NFL insider Tom Pelissero after a 20-13 win over the Patriots in the season opener. Meyers shared his feelings about his contract situation with the franchise.

"I just like being on the field with my guys, man," Meyers said. "That's really my happy place. So whenever I'm on the field, I'm going to go out there and perform to the best of my ability. It was just fun being with the guys today, man, I love my boys."
Meyers praised his teammates and coaches for their hard work and thanked the fans for supporting them. He appreciated Geno Smith for being top-notch in rainy weather and said the QB wanted to win by any means, which makes him the guy one can get behind.

The Raiders denied Meyers' trade request as they are thin at the wide receiver position. Only time will tell if the franchise decides to hand him a contract extension or let him leave for free in the next offseason.

Jakobi Meyers recorded eight receptions for 97 yards in the season opener. Smith completed 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers for the Week 2 fixture at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

Where does Jakobi Meyers' contract put him among highest-paid wide receivers?

Jakobi Meyers enters 2025 with an $11 million annual salary, the 32nd-highest among NFL wide receivers. His contract value matches Allen Lazard’s (four-year, $44 million), yet Meyers’ 1,027 yards last season outpaced Lazard’s combined production from the previous two years.

At the same time, the Raiders are shifting toward a younger offensive core. Rookie receivers Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. joined through the draft, while running back Ashton Jeanty adds another dynamic weapon. Tight end Brock Bowers has already emerged as a rising star.

Meyers was expected to anchor the group as a veteran. Now, his long-term role looks far less secure. While Las Vegas still needs his production heading into a competitive AFC West campaign, the chances of a contract extension are slim. That makes Meyers one of the more intriguing names to watch in the 2025 free agent market.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Krutik Jain
