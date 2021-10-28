Raiders owner Mark Davis questions timing of Jon Gruden email scandal 

The National Football League owners meetings are taking place this week. This will be the first in-person meeting since 2019. Of course the topic of conversation will be the on-going Washington Football Team investigation and the recent resignation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Raiders team owner Mark Davis made his first public comments since Gruden's resignation.

Raiders owner Mark Davis frustrated with timing of email release

When asked by reporters about the Jon Gruden email scandal, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis didn't hold back. Davis said that there was no question that Jon Gruden had to resign from his position as an NFL head coach. He said that the Las Vegas Raiders are an inclusive team and that the language and behavior displayed in those emails went against everything that the Raiders organization believes in. Davis also expressed how he felt about the timing of the release of the emails in question.

Davis said that although he first learned about the emails the previous Thursday, before Gruden's Monday resignation, just as many NFL fans did, he later learned that the NFL was aware of the emails during the summer. Davis said that he is frustrated that they weren't revealed sooner during the offseason instead of waiting for the season to begin. Davis questions the timing of the NFL to wait for the season to be underway before releasing anything.

Mark Davis also told reporters that he believes the National Football League should release a report on the findings of their investigation into the Washington Football Team.

It has been reported before that Mark Davis feels that there should be some type of outcome in regards to the Washington Football Team. Mark Davis' Raiders weren't even a part of the investigation yet, having encountered the most turmoil by losing their head coach a few weeks into the season and Washington is still free and clear.

This isn't the first mention of the Washington Football Team investigation at the owners' meetings this week. On Tuesday, two women who have accused the organization of wrongdoing brought a letter to the National Football League insisting that more information be released regarding the investigation.

The Las Vegas Raiders started the season 3-0 and were 3-2 at the time of Jon Gruden's resignation as the head coach. The Raiders have now won their last two games with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

