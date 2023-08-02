Raiders preseason games 2023: Vegas insider explains why Jimmy Garoppolo is unlikely to suit up

Las Vegas Raiders fans were excited when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was medically cleared to start training camp. As the quarterback prepares for his first season with the Raiders, the team is apparently being cautious as he continues to heal from foot surgery.

As the preseason schedule kicks off next week the Raiders re-signed quarterback Chase Garbers. The signing indicates that Garoppolo likely won't be making his debut in the black and silver until Week 1.

"The @Raiders re-signing of QB Chase Garbers is a strong signal we probably won't see much of Jimmy G in preseason games."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vincent Bonsignore @VinnyBonsignore The @Raiders re-signing of QB Chase Garbers is a strong signal we probably won't see much of Jimmy G in preseason games.

Garbers spent the 2023 season on the Raiders' practice squad. He was activated to the active roster after Derek Carr was replaced by Jarrett Stidham. Las Vegas re-signed him ahead of the 2023 season but waived him just last week.

The team will now apparently give him another opportunity as they allow Garoppolo time to learn his new offense and get back to 100% with his foot.

Exploring Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history

At the start of Jimmy Garoppolo's career, he didn't see much playing time as Tom Brady's backup with the New England Patriots. When Brady was suspended in 2016, Garoppolo was given the opportunity to start the first four games of the season for New England.

In Week 2 of the season, he suffered a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins. He was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint and wasn't able to make the remaining starts before Brady's return.

In 2018, his second season with the San Francisco 49ers, the quarterback tore his ACL in the third game of the season.

2020 proved to be an injury-plagued season for the quarterback. In Week 1, he sprained his ankle and despite trying to return during the season, continued to miss time for the injury. He played just six games in the entire season due to the lingering ankle injury.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Garoppolo is missing OTAs and it's not clear when he'll return.



(via @VicTafur and… pic.twitter.com/iye8HuzvFQ Update: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has had foot surgery after signing with the team in free-agency. The surgery is meant to repair an injury he suffered from last season while on the #49ers Garoppolo is missing OTAs and it's not clear when he'll return.(via @VicTafur and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

In 2021, after winning the starting job over Trey Lance, he injured his calf in Week 4. He missed just one week and was able to return and lead the 49ers to the playoffs.

Lance was named the starting quarterback at the start of the 2022 season but an early season injury gave Garoppolo the opportunity to start once again. He had them playoff bound and in Week 13 broke his foot, ending his season early. He held off on surgery to repair his foot until the offseason.

Raiders preseason schedule: How many games will Las Vegas play ahead of the 2023 season?

Each NFL team will play three preseason games in 2023. The Las Vegas Raiders will have two away games and will host one home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Sactown Sports 1140 @Sactown1140

ow.ly/6seP50OyhqE We now know the full preseason schedule for the Las Vegas Raiders.

On August 13, the Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers at home. On August 19, the Raiders will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams. Then preseason finale will then be on the road on August 26th at AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys.