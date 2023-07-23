Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Will Raiders QB feature in training camp?

Following the departure of Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on by making the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo. They signed the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for three seasons and that contract was immediately in peril.

Garoppolo had a foot injury last season that ended his playing time and had surgery on it.

There were rumors that he wouldn't pass a physical, thereby making him a free agent once again and leaving the Raiders without any options. By now, any and all viable quarterbacks have gone somewhere.

With training camp looming, it's now or never to determine what the Raiders can do. Is Garoppolo going to be healthy enough to participate and if so, does that put to rest all the controversies?

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Multiple sources are optimistic that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will pass today’s physical and be ready for #Raiders training camp barring surprise. Garoppolo has progressed well from offseason foot surgery. Las Vegas quarterbacks report today.

When reports first surfaced over the severity of the injury and thus the jeopardy the contract was in, many wondered what the Raiders' options were. Several tossed around the idea of Tom Brady exiting retirement once more and becoming a player owner since he just bought in with a minority stake.

Brady quickly shut down those rumors and reiterated that he was retired and was staying that way. That didn't assuage the troubles swirling around Las Vegas, though.

Jimmy Garoppolo's status was a cause for concern

As players reported, Jimmy Garoppolo's status was still uncertain. Even if he was able to continue with his rehab and make the team and play the regular season, training camp was in doubt.

Las Vegas Raider star Jimmy Garoppolo should be at camp

That's not good for a new signing. Missing training camp with new teammates, new coaches and a brand new playbook is never ideal for anyone, least of all the quarterback.

They need to develop chemistry with pass catchers, timing with centers and running backs and learn the plays and get to know coaches. It's a vital time for a new quarterback, so missing it is far from ideal.

Fortunately, it seems as if Garoppolo will be able to participate, at least in some capacity. He may not be fully healthy, but reports from a lot of sources suggest it won't keep him away from the team.

