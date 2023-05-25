Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and signed a big extension. After that, they had a poor season and Adams' friend and college quarterback, Derek Carr, was released. Speculation abounded that the All-Pro wide receiver wanted to leave Las Vegas.

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski chimed in on the debate. He believes there's a disconnect within the franchise and that Adams was expecting to play with Carr for a long time:

“There must be a little disconnect. I wouldn’t say it’s with the quarterback. I would say it’s with the front office. I’m not sure what they promised him or told him from the very beginning but there definitely seems to be a little disconnect. I would probably say he was expecting to be with Derek Carr throughout his career there cause that was his buddy and they were on the same page."

He continued, adding that after Carr left, Adams was likely hoping for a reunion with the suddenly available Green Bay Packers star:

"They actually did great together. Davante had another Pro Bowl season for his team and he absolutely dominated all over. It didn’t matter who his quarterback was. And then once Derek Carr left, he was probably hoping to get Aaron Rodgers as a Raider.”

Now, Adams is "stuck" with Jimmy Garoppolo, though he recently clarified that he isn't unhappy with the quarterback's arrival. Still, Gronkowski believes either Carr or Rodgers would have made Adams happier.

Davante Adams contract breakdown: How much will Raiders WR make in 2023?

Following his trade from the Packers, Davante Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. It included a $19.25 million signing bonus, $65.67 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $28 million.

Davante Adams will make over $6 million this season.

This year, his base salary slightly exceeds $6 million. The rest of the money on the contract is backloaded, so he will see a dramatic increase in the value of his yearly salary over the next couple of seasons.

He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027 when he will be 35 years old.

